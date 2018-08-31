Paragon Sports Announces Warehouse Sale

Paragon's warehouse sale is the largest of its kind in New York City and will include a wide array of items from departments such as foot wear, sportswear, skiing, cycling, tennis, and running among others. Some of the brands represented will be Nike, Adidas, APL, Alo, Spyder, The North Face, Asics, Obermeyer, Merrell, Burton, Patagonia, and many more.

This much anticipated yearly sale brings thousands of customers looking to find brand name athletic merchandise, equipment and gear for deep discounts. "We look forward to this every year – just as much as our customers do - as we get to offer the best in sporting goods for such a large discount…it's our way of giving back to our loyal customers," says Zachary Blank, VP of Paragon Sports.

The sale is open to the public and the entrance will be located on 18th Street and Broadway. For more information and a full list of departments included in the sale please visit www.paragonsports.com.

For sports enthusiasts around the world, Paragon Sports is considered the benchmark of quality for all types of sports equipment and clothing. Family owned since 1908, committed to bringing the most innovative and technologically advanced products in sports and the outdoors. It is the mission of Paragon Sports to provide a unique and fulfilling shopping experience to every customer, every time, by setting the standard in customer service and quality product. Visit Paragon Sports at 18th St and Broadway, NYC or check out www.paragonsports.com.

