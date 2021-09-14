Parallel Wireless Expands Open RAN Research and Development Centers Across the Globe

Expanding our worldwide footprint and hiring best-in-class talent in mobile networks

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN software company delivering the world's leading All G (5G 4G 3G 2G) cloud-native, Open RAN solutions, is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India.

Legacy Radio Access Network (RAN) vendors had to develop both the RAN hardware and software. This approach limited the amount of innovation and the speed of development, resulting in high deployment costs for mobile operators. It was also difficult for new entrants to break into the industry. The Open RAN movement allows newer players to develop innovative products by leveraging open interfaces between the components, thus enabling cost-effective, agile, and scalable mobile networks.

Parallel Wireless was founded in 2012 and in recent years has become a proven leader in Open RAN wireless networks with the most Open RAN deployments across the globe. Over the last two years the company's global team has doubled in size in Engineering, IT, Quality Assurance, and Program and Project Management.

Parallel Wireless Research and Development Centers continue to expand across the globe to accelerate Open RAN development and testing capabilities, as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) upgrade their networks to 5G and beyond. The following are highlights of each location:

U.S.

Corporate headquarters are in Nashua, NH , just outside of Boston, Massachusetts , known worldwide as a premier technology innovation hub.

, just outside of , known worldwide as a premier technology innovation hub. Best-in-class Open RAN testing facility, bringing a broad ecosystem of suppliers for hardware and software together to ensure interoperability and state-of-the art mobile networks.

Expansion plans are underway in Quality Assurance and Systems Engineering areas to strengthen and continue to grow our best-in-class, leading edge portfolio of All G - 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, O-RAN compliant, Open RAN networks which are disrupting the wireless industry.

U.K.

New state-of-the-art Open RAN office and lab in the heart of Bristol .

. Rapidly growing team with deep expertise in wireless infrastructure product architecture, design, implementation and integration and a rare specialization in high performance commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) compute platforms and applications.

Parallel Wireless was recently awarded an Innovate U.K. grant and is participating in additional technology competitions delivering 5G O-RAN innovations to the communications network.

Israel

New state-of-the-art 5G labs and testing capabilities in the Atir Yeda in Kfar Saba Israel.

This team was formed in 2018 and is currently hiring for 4G and 5G - engineering, cloud-native software development and testing.

Parallel Wireless recently joined the Israeli 5G WIN Technology consortium in Israel , focused on important advancements based on Artificial Intelligence 5G telecommunications technologies.

, focused on important advancements based on Artificial Intelligence 5G telecommunications technologies. Leading automation development in Open RAN networks, utilizing tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to provide intelligent management and operations of the wireless network.

India – Pune and Bangalore

Parallel Wireless invested in leading-edge Open RAN R&D centers which opened in 2013 and continue to expand, currently there are two Open RAN R&D centers India in Pune and Bangalore .

in and . The Research and Development Centers are expanding in India to develop and test cloud-native RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs), 4G and 5G DU and CU software and 2x2 and 4x4 O-RAN Alliance compliant radios.

to develop and test cloud-native RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs), 4G and 5G DU and CU software and 2x2 and 4x4 O-RAN Alliance compliant radios. In Pune and Bangalore labs, team members have deep expertise in designing and developing best-in-class cloud-native Open RAN software and hardware - Centralized Units (CUs), Distributed Units (DUs), and RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICS).

and labs, team members have deep expertise in designing and developing best-in-class cloud-native Open RAN software and hardware - Centralized Units (CUs), Distributed Units (DUs), and RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICS). Ambitious growth plans are underway in Research & Development, Systems Engineering and Customer Support areas.

Parallel Wireless solutions enable next generation applications such as e-learning, digital health, e-banking, Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous driving, robotics and much more. Check out our career opportunities webpage and join us as we disrupt the future of wireless broadband networks.

Keith Johnson, President at Parallel Wireless said, "With state-of-the-art Open RAN Research and Development Centers across the globe, we are disrupting the future of mobile wireless networks by enabling Mobile Network Operator (MNO) customers to offer cost-effective, easily scalable, All G broadband connectivity. Join Parallel Wireless and drive the future of mobile communications."

About Parallel Wireless

