Paralyzed Veterans of America elects leadership for 2020-2021 term

U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Charles Brown , national senior vice president

, national senior vice president U.S. Air Force veteran, Marcus Murray , national secretary

, national secretary U.S. Navy veteran, Tom Wheaton , national treasurer

, national treasurer U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Hack Albertson, national vice president

U.S. Air Force veteran, Tammy Jones , national vice president

, national vice president U.S. Air Force veteran, Ken Ness , national vice president

, national vice president U.S. Army veteran, Robert Thomas , national vice president

With the re-election of Zurfluh, U.S. Navy veteran, Al Kovach, Jr. will continue to serve the organization as immediate past president.

"For the past three terms, I've had the privilege of serving as national president of the organization that gave me back my dignity and allowed me to have purpose again in life after my own spinal cord injury 25 years ago," said Zurfluh. "As I lay in my hospital bed after my injury, lost, broken and wondering about my future, Paralyzed Veterans of America came to my aid, gave me hope and showed me a path to succeed in life. I am honored to lead the organization for another year and be the voice for its members and supporters."

Zurfluh was injured in a motor vehicle accident in 1995 while on active duty in Hachinohe, Japan. Following one year of inpatient rehabilitation and two years of outpatient care, he resumed life as an incomplete quadriplegic.

Since the organization's founding nearly 75 years ago, generations of Paralyzed Veterans of America's leaders have worked to improve the quality of life for veterans with spinal cord injury, disorders, and diseases such as MS and ALS as well as all people living with disabilities.

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org .

