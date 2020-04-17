Paralyzed Veterans of America launches campaign to support high-risk veterans during COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America is launching Stories from the Inside, a national awareness and support campaign, featuring long-time supporter Ben Affleck and paralyzed veterans sharing their fears and struggles from the confinement of their homes due to COVID-19. PVA is taking action during the crisis to ensure the nation's most catastrophically injured veterans have access to resources they need to survive.

With underlying health issues, paralyzed veterans, and all people with serious disabilities, are at the greatest risk for deadly repercussions should they contract COVID-19. Many in this vulnerable population use wheelchairs and rely on others for daily care and vital supplies. They remain trapped in their homes with growing concerns about exposure, limited supplies, increased anxiety, or depression. A trend that will continue for their foreseeable futures.

Stories from the Inside includes a plea from Affleck to viewers to join him in supporting Paralyzed Veterans of America. From financial assistance to purchase supplies and food, to urging lawmakers to prioritize veteran health care, benefits, and civil rights, PVA represents those who cannot advocate for themselves during this crisis.

"The specialized care required for someone with a spinal cord injury or disease is not always available in typical health facilities. It is crucial that we make sure the needs of paralyzed veterans, and all people with disabilities, are not forgotten during this pandemic," said David Zurfluh, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Through the generosity of donors, we can remain the front-line warriors for paralyzed veterans. Tasks that used to be a challenge, like going to the grocery store, are now practically impossible. They are going to need us for months ahead."

PVA national service officers work from within Department of Veterans Affairs Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder centers and they continue to work on the front line, ensuring these veterans are getting the care they need, processing benefits claims and advocating on behalf of paralyzed veterans and their caregivers.

PVA chapters across the country have enacted emergency relief programs and wellness efforts. "In this time of crisis, not all help is medically related," said Zurfluh. "Sometimes just having someone to ask, 'How are you?' can make the difference between feeling alone and afraid to knowing you're supported. I make calls every day and tell every member I speak to, 'You are not forgotten. We're here and we care about you.'"

To support the life-saving efforts of PVA during this crisis, or if you are a paralyzed veteran in need of assistance, visit HelpPVA.org for more information.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

