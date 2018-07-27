Paralyzed Veterans of America Mourns the Loss of Decorated War Hero and Veterans and Disability Rights Champion Senator John McCain

Senator McCain's leadership and influence in shaping veterans policy will truly be missed. He will be remembered as a key leader in reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in recent years, ensuring that veterans have timely access to health care, and for leading the way to expand and improve mental health services provided by VA in an effort to curb veteran suicide.

Senator McCain was also a staunch champion for the rights of people with disabilities. He was a principal co-sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the ADA Amendments Act, and fought courageously for ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), even against members of his own party. Regarding his support for the treaty, McCain stated, "As a cosponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the ADA Amendments Act, I have long advocated on behalf of equal access and non-discrimination for all Americans, including our veterans and today's disabled soldiers returning home from serving their nation in war. I support U.S. ratification of the disability treaty, as it seeks to advance these same fundamental values of equality and human dignity around the world." His actions truly echoed his words.

In 2015, PVA had the pleasure of having Senator McCain join us at our headquarters as we celebrated the 25th anniversary of the ADA, and honored his friend and colleague Senator Bob Dole, also a key supporter of the CRPD.

We are forever grateful for Senator McCain's support for veterans and people with disabilities. A decorated war hero, disabled Navy veteran, and public servant, we mourn his loss today and honor him for his lifetime commitment to serving this country."

About Paralyzed Veterans



Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

