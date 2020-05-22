Paralyzed Veterans of America partners with Circle Media for Memorial Day Weekend country music experience

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America has partnered with country music and lifestyle network Circle TV to present a special Memorial Day Weekend of programming including the live telecast of Opry. Airing Saturday night, Opry is an hour-long special that will salute the troops live from the Grand Ole Opry House. Hosted by Bobby Bones, this weekend's show features Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman and Kellie Pickler.

As in-person events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have been staying connected through unique virtual performances by entertainers across the world.

"Our military heroes deserve honor, even if in-person Memorial Day events aren't an option. We are pleased to join Circle Media to bring this special tribute to living rooms across the country," said David Zurfluh, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Many of our members are high-risk and remain on the strictest quarantine. PVA has been working every day to make sure they have the food, vital supplies and medical care they need to survive this crisis. Entertainment like this will lift the spirits of all during a time when we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation."

During Memorial Day weekend, Circle Sessions will feature an episode with Craig Morgan on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Circle Network. Opry will immediately follow at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also watch the Opry show live on Dish Network Channel 102, and Sling TV. Check your local listings at CirclePlus.com. Viewers can also enjoy on Circle All Access YouTube and Facebook channels.

With underlying health issues, paralyzed veterans, and all people with serious disabilities, are at the greatest risk for deadly repercussions should they contract COVID-19. To support the life-saving efforts of PVA during this crisis, or if you are a paralyzed veteran in need of assistance, visit HelpPVA.org for more information.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

About Circle Media, LLC

Circle Media, LLC is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

