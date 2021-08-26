Paralyzed Veterans of America releases statement on the attack outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake today released the following statement on the attack outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan:



"The tragic events in Afghanistan today are a reminder of the need to support our men and women who have served and sacrificed over the last 20 years during the War on Terror, as well as those Gold Star families who have experienced the same losses.



For the veterans and families from all eras struggling with the impact of their service and the horrific sights we have seen over the last couple of weeks, PVA cannot emphasize enough the importance of reaching out to the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 or via text at 838255.



PVA members understand the critical importance of supporting each other through their injuries and illnesses. During these times, we encourage not only our members but veterans of all eras to reach out to each other to give and receive support. PVA is there to assist all veterans and their families in any way we can."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For almost 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

