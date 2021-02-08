Paralyzed Veterans of America releases statement on the confirmation of Denis McDonough as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake released the following statement on the Senate confirmation of Denis McDonough as the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA):

"PVA has enjoyed a close relationship with the VA in the past and hopes to build upon that rich history with an even more collaborative and transparent partnership. With a career in public service, we are hopeful Secretary McDonough's understanding of government and politics will help him navigate the challenges inherent in the second-largest federal agency, and America's most complex health care and benefits system. As an organization with members who are veterans with catastrophic injuries and illnesses, and who are the highest-end users of both VA health care and benefits, PVA looks forward to working alongside the new VA secretary to prioritize the needs of not only our members but also all veterans with catastrophic disabilities. Only by working together can we ensure a system of care that is safe and accessible to all veterans seeking care."

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For almost 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

