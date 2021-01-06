Paralyzed Veterans of America statement on signing of Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake released the following statement regarding President Trump's signing of H.R. 7105, the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020, which enhances the quality of life for veterans, their families, and caregivers:

"Today's signing of the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 is a win for the entire veteran community. The VA provides preeminent health care for our members who have spinal cord injuries or diseases, such as MS and ALS. Our members rely on the VA system of care, but when they don't feel safe, can't get basic exams, or are unable to gain access to health care facilities, they are forced to rely on substandard community care, or worse, they opt not to get care at all.

This bill improves the quality of health care and benefits our members and their survivors receive. It also helps them to live a life of freedom and independence and reduces hardships on their families and caregivers. We are grateful that Congress and the President worked together to recognize the unique needs of our nation's veterans and stand at the ready to ensure that each provision is implemented effectively."

Background on H.R. 7105

Our nation's veterans deserve and expect quality health care and benefits from the government, whether it's pandemic assistance and proper burials to retraining assistance and housing. This legislation is designed to help the government better deliver critical services, like those noted above, to the veteran community. Other key provisions included in this bill are: eliminating the 12-year delimiting date for disabled veterans to receive counseling, training, and benefits under the Veteran Readiness and Employment program for eligible disabled veterans who separate from military service after January 1, 2013; requiring the VA to provide disability benefits questionnaires online; and lowering the age a surviving spouse may remarry and still receive dependency and indemnity compensation benefits.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For almost 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

