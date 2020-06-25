Parametric Appoints Technology Managing Director

SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (Parametric), an affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), today announced that Cefe Quesada has joined as Managing Director, Core Services, leading the firm's underlying technology platform and investment operations technology teams. This newly created position supports strategic technology initiatives previously announced last year to advance Parametric's growing businesses, including its customized individual separately managed account (SMA) business. Mr. Quesada will report to Ranjit Kapila, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Operations at Parametric.

"Parametric's growth continues across all client channels and investment solutions, and we remain committed to our investment in technology to support the growth. We are on track with this initiative, despite Covid-19. This includes hiring talented, experienced people such as Cefe Quesada," said Mr. Kapila. "His strong technical and business skills, and demonstrated experience in leading large distributed teams in a complex IT operational environment will be invaluable in delivering enhanced efficiencies and scale for our clients."

Mr. Quesada was formerly Senior Vice President, Global Software Engineering and Global Technology Services at State Street, where he managed the firm's global software engineering teams and developed the strategy to implement State Street's next generation technology. Prior to that, he was Global Head of Technology at Russell Investments. In this role, he managed strategy and execution of Russell's technology, including retail, institutional and direct trading strategies for its global business.

Mr. Quesada earned a Master of Science, Applied Information Management from the University of Oregon, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Religion at Pacific Lutheran University.

About Parametric

Parametric uses investment science to build and manage systematic investment strategies and to implement custom portfolio solutions providing clients with targeted investment exposures with control of costs and taxes. Based on principles of intellectual rigor, ingenuity and transparency, Parametric seeks to deliver repeatable client outcomes with consistently high levels of service and maximum efficiency. As of April 30, 2020, Parametric managed $287.4 billion in assets on behalf of institutions, high-net-worth individuals and fund investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Parametric also has offices in Minneapolis, Westport, Connecticut, Boston, and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit parametricportfolio.com.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $465.3 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

