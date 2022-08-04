PARAMOUNT PICTURES' "TOP GUN: MAVERICK" FLIES PAST $50 MILLION IN SCREENX AND 4DX

"TOP GUN: MAVERICK" Becomes Highest Grossing Film of All Time for CJ 4DPLEX Formats

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick" has surpassed $50 million in box office sales in the company's premier theater formats 4DX and the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX.

The combined business from CJ 4DPLEX's two premium experiences have contributed 4% of the overall box office for the summer blockbuster across its combined 681 screens worldwide. The company has been rapidly growing their global footprint, especially with ScreenX where the focus has been to open more flagship PLF locations in key territories around the world.

"Top Gun: Maverick" in ScreenX provided 58 minutes of exclusive ScreenX imagery – the most ScreenX content ever to be produced for a ScreenX feature film. ScreenXʼs peripheral three-screen design allows audiences to take in majestic views, feel the rush of flying and puts them right in the middle of the climatic jet fighting scenes with Maverick and his crew. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joe Kosinski and Paramount Pictures to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and selected key scenes and exclusive imagery for the ScreenX version.

The 4DX immersive theatre technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing the Gen Y and Gen Z demographics into the cinemas and off their devices.

"Thanks to 'Top Gun: Maverick' we have seen unprecedented box office numbers for 4DX and ScreenX that are consistently breaking records worldwide," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "We look forward to continuing the momentum as more and more filmmakers see the value in our premium theatre formats and how they enhance the overall viewing experience."

"We want to thank Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer and everyone at Paramount Pictures for creating a film that has reinvigorated the movie theatre experience and reminded audiences what it's like to see an epic movie." said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "Together we have proven that our two formats offer a truly unique experience that can only be appreciated in a movie theatre."

Some highlights across the combined CJ4DPLEX network:

The film performed exceptionally well in CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX premium flagship locations such as B&B Theater's Liberty, MO location which has delivered over $320,000 to date and CGV Korea's new PLF location at Yeongdeunpo in Seoul, Korea bringing in $257,000 since releasing in Korea on June 22 nd .

location which has delivered over to date and CGV Korea's new PLF location at Yeongdeunpo in bringing in since releasing in Korea on . In the U.S., "Top Gun: Maverick" in ScreenX and 4DX is the highest grossing title to date with over $11 million in box office across both formats.

In Korea, "Top Gun: Maverick" is the highest grossing title since the pandemic with $6.7M across both formats.

In Taiwan , "Top Gun: Maverick in 4DX is the highest grossing title to date, with $1.4 million across five 4DX screens, recording $276K per screen, and 60 days into the release, it is still recording 50%+ occupancy.

The 4DXScreen auditorium (a combination of 4DX with ScreenX) at Grand Cinema Sunshine in Tokyo grossed over $430K to date, the highest during the pandemic for any Hollywood film, recording 80%+ occupancy over 59 days.

Director Joseph Kosinski stated "Tom, Jerry, and I are obsessed with telling stories that need to be experienced on the big screen. We designed 'Top Gun: Maverick' to be seen in theaters and the ScreenX and 4DX versions create an experience that are completely unique. Working with the team at CJ 4DPLEX, I was thrilled that we were able to use the side camera footage from our six camera cockpit array to fill out both wings of the ScreenX format with real photography. The result is a totally immersive version of our film that can't be replicated anywhere else."

"Paramount Pictures was thrilled to feature 'Top Gun: Maverick' in ScreenX and 4DX, both of which provided a unique premium experience for movie fans to experience the film in different ways and we look forward to continuing to utilize the technology CJ 4DPLEX can provide on future films," said Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Paramount Pictures.

CJ 4DPLEX's combined network is now the second largest premium theater network in the world. With films like Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick," the premium marketplace will continue to grow in importance as exhibitors differentiate the movie theatre experience from home viewing.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently playing in select locations around the globe in ScreenX and 4DX theatres.

About "Top Gun: Maverick"

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. To date, there are over 382 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 783 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

