Parasoft and Lattix Inc. Announce New Partnership to Accelerate Safety-Critical Testing of Embedded Software

MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced a partnership with Lattix Inc. The partnership combines Parasoft C/C++test's automated software testing tool suite and Lattix Architect, which provides a fast, visual representation of an application's architecture for continuous compliance and quality enforcement. Software delivery pipeline automation coupled with Lattix expert services provides embedded safety-critical software development organizations a stable, scalable, and comprehensive DevOps workflow. This collaboration seamlessly enables teams to manage software architecture, software quality, and drive testing to comply with safety-critical standards.

To learn more about how this new Parasoft and Lattix partnership can help your team accelerate compliance, attend the joint presentation at Autonomous Vehicles Online:

Putting Compliance on Autopilot for Autonomous Vehicles

November 4 at 12 p.m. ET

Lattix can provide services to optimize a variety of CI/CD platforms, such as GitLab, using the combination of Lattix Architect and Parasoft C/C++test to improve software delivery. These services provide the ability to customize the CI/CD pipeline. Customers benefit from custom DevOps integrations and tailored DocOps output to meet industry standards that require specific reporting formats such as ISO 26262 for the automotive industry.

"I'm ecstatic about this partnership because of the huge efficiency gain for software teams. Until now developers bore a significant burden of determining if software changes would cause unwanted quality, safety, or security issues. Those issues can include undesirable architectural deviations, static code analysis violations and test regression failures, or drops in structural code coverage," said Dave Hauck, Director of Embedded Sales at Parasoft. "The new Lattix and Parasoft integration now prevents degradation of quality at each commit in the CI/CD pipeline through a streamlined DevOps enabled process."

About Lattix

Lattix helps you understand, define, and control your software architecture. With Lattix, you can create a modular hierarchy, keep dependencies low and controlled, and enforce the model with automatic detection of rule violations to control code complexity. Running Lattix in a CI/DevOps pipeline allows you to maintain a modular architecture that lets developers deliver new features faster, at a lower cost, and with fewer defects.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

