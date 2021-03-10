Parasoft DevSecOps Solution Handpicked by the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Federation Assurance Center (JFAC)

MONROVIA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, the global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, announced today that its DevSecOps solution for building security into critical DoD programs was selected for use by the DoD's Joint Federated Assurance Center (JFAC). JFAC is a federation of DoD organizations promoting and enabling software assurance technologies and expertise to defense acquisition programs and their supporting activities.

Parasoft's DevSecOps solution, which includes static application security testing (SAST) and API Testing, will help JFAC in furthering its mission to provide DoD software teams with a one-stop shop to improve their software quality, compliance, and security practices.

Learn more about Parasoft solutions available via JFAC.

As a natural partner to JFAC's mission to increase the security and quality of applications critical to DoD mission success, and in support of the warfighter, Parasoft is uniquely aligned to JFAC's purpose of reducing individual program development costs while hardening its code against security threats. Parasoft SAST places static analysis into the hands of software developers, enabling security and quality code scans to take place as code is being written to empower faster defect and security vulnerability remediation. With test configurations specific to security standards like OWASP, CWE, and CERT, the Parasoft SAST solution enables organizations to accelerate security compliance and reduce the risk and cost of late-stage remediation efforts.

"JFAC selected Parasoft because of its robust DevSecOps solution focused on building security and quality into major armed services' mission-critical applications. JFAC-approved DoD programs are supported not only with Parasoft DevSecOps scanning solution but also any necessary support to get up and running, all at zero cost to the program itself. Parasoft is extremely honored to be supporting the warfighter in this way," stated Larry Johnsen, VP of Military/Aerospace and Government Solutions at Parasoft.

For DoD programs wishing to request Parasoft licensing, please visit: http://jfac.navy.mil/.

To speak with a representative about Parasoft solutions, please email: [email protected].

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

SOURCE Parasoft

Related Links

http://www.parasoft.com

