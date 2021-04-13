Parasoft Hosts Live Virtual Event on May 6: Embedded Software Testing & Compliance Summit

"Companies across all industries need to have confidence in their software quality and deliver safe and secure software to their users," said Arthur Hicken, evangelist and event moderator, Parasoft. "Many embedded software companies are turning to automated and integrated testing that includes static code analysis, unit testing, regression testing, code coverage, and requirements traceability to ensure compliance with functional safety, security, and coding standards. In this summit you'll hear how organizations are solving real safety and security software issues."

"With Parasoft C/C++test, I was able to implement a highly successful unit testing infrastructure and productive workflow with best practices for our organization's software verification strategy," said Bill Schiller, senior principal software architect and event speaker, Smiths Medical. "We selected Parasoft because of its intuitive IDE, strong market presence and great technical support team."

Featuring a keynote from guest speaker, Bruce Douglass, a technology evangelist and high-tech embedded consultant, the 2.5 hour agenda also includes presentations from SAAB Avionics Systems, Smiths Medical, IAR, and Renovo. All these companies share a common goal to continuously deliver safe, secure, and high-quality embedded software.

The industry leaders speaking at Parasoft's live virtual summit will cover a range of testing topics including unit testing, code compliance, data and data management essentials, and modern development workflows. Here's a preview of what they'll share:

A medical device technology company successfully adopted a unit testing solution and gained value right from the start.

An avionic developer and manufacturer achieved code compliance and streamlined productivity.

An automotive data platform provider delivered the first safe, secure, and scalable platform for fully autonomous vehicles.

A software tool chain development company for embedded systems accelerated the CI/CD pipeline with build tools for Linux for Arm.

