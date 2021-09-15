Parasoft Hosts Live Virtual Event on November 4: Automated Software Testing & Quality Summit

Join us on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. PT at this LIVE virtual half-day summit to learn how to break through quality bottlenecks in your CI/CD pipeline to reach business and technical goals for software quality. You'll hear how real teams across multiple industries are solving common enterprise software challenges with test automation to deliver quality at speed.

Featuring a keynote from guest speaker, Info-Tech analyst, Cole Cioran, along with a special presentation from Justyn Trenner, director at QA Financial, the dynamic four hour agenda also includes sessions by WoodmenLife and Cox Automotive, among others. These companies share a common goal to accelerate the delivery of high-quality applications that exceed user expectations and drive the business forward.

The industry leaders speaking at Parasoft's live virtual summit will cover a range of testing topics including service virtualization, security testing, application quality, and AI integration. Here's a preview:

An insurance organization shares the transition to a full CI/CD methodology with testing integrated throughout the workflow.

An automotive company talks about achieving end-to-end testing with service virtualization for a data-intensive application.

An interactive panel discusses the benefits of integrating a security-focused approach into digital transformation strategies.

"We're excited to host this awesome customer-focused event for the second year in a row. It's fascinating to hear real stories about the software testing challenges teams faced and even more compelling to learn how they overcame common obstacles. This event is all about sharing experiences, expertise, and insights to learn from each other to improve the impact of the software delivered," said Matt Klassen, VP of marketing at Parasoft.

