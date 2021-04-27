Parasoft Keeps Quality Continuously Flowing With New Release of API Testing Suite for Enterprise Applications

This release of the Parasoft API testing suite focuses on prioritizing workflows that testers can use to maximize their automated test efficiency. All the API testing tools in the suite use advanced reporting and analytics to deliver on the promise of low-cost and maintainable test automation.

To learn more about the Parasoft Continuous Quality Suite of API testing tools, attend the engaging session, Keep Your Quality Continuously Flowing, on April 28 at 3:45 p.m. ET at the STAREAST Virtual Experience.

Get 10% off STAREAST. Register with the discount code: S21VE.

Win a private microbrew tasting event for your team. Stop by Parasoft's virtual booth at STAREAST to sign up for a chance to win.

"We're looking forward to being part of STAREAST the week of April 26. We'll showcase our latest release, which continues Parasoft's commitment to enabling continuous software delivery with quality at speed," said Mark Lambert, VP of strategic initiatives at Parasoft. "Development teams can optimize their Agile testing strategy by correlating tests with user stories and code changes. Managers get good visibility into how their test coverage maps to their defined requirements and the code itself. Teams get a more accurate view of any gaps in coverage."

Further enhancements include service virtualization capabilities for more accurate traffic mapping when virtual assets are created. Also, cloud plugins expand support for the cloud-based CI/CD systems with new GitHub Actions and Azure DevOps Tasks for working with virtual environments. Teams get broader access to Parasoft's server-based environment management, reporting and analytics, and testing solutions.

Learn why Parasoft was named by Forrester Research as a Leader in the Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites market.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives —security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

SOURCE Parasoft

Related Links

http://www.parasoft.com

