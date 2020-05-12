Parasoft Unleashes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Accelerate Time to Market for the Safety-Critical Industry

To learn more about the Parasoft C/C++test 2020.1 release and how our automated software testing solutions can help teams building embedded software, check out our latest blog: https://blog.parasoft.com/using-parasoft-c/ctest-with-cmake-for-unit-testing

With this release, Parasoft introduced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in its reporting and analytics dashboard, extending its capabilities to learn from both historical interactions with the code base and prior static analysis findings to predict relevance and prioritize the new findings. As a result, teams can increase productivity by eliminating tedious and time-consuming tasks. Adding even more efficiency to the modern development workflow is the new Visual Studio Code extension for static analysis and the Coverage Advisor, which uses advanced static code analysis to boost unit test creation.

Parasoft Remains at the Forefront of Leading-Edge Technology With the Release of C/C++test 2020.1

The latest release introduces capabilities to improve all aspects of delivery in software quality including the following integrations:

New integrations with Polarion, codeBeamer, and Jira for enhanced requirements traceability.

Enhanced integrations with Docker containers for safety-critical systems development.

CMake extensions for static analysis and unit testing to simplify the introduction of automated software testing into the build process.

"The growing complexity of software systems forces organizations to modernize their toolchains and workflows. They're switching to Git feature branch workflows—applying Docker containers and CMake. We see heavy IDEs being replaced with lightweight editors like Visual Studio Code, which are a better fit for projects containing millions of lines of code. Modern workflows, however, need to support requirements traceability to facilitate risk assessment and functional safety certifications," said Miroslaw Zielinski, Product Manager for Parasoft. "Our latest release of Parasoft C/C++test with Visual Studio Code extension, Requirements View, streamlined Docker deployments and traceability enhancements fits perfectly into this trend."

Parasoft continues to provide leading support for automated enforcement of industry coding guidelines with expanded coverage for updated security standards (2019 CWE Top 25 and On the Cusp), AUTOSAR C++14, and the new MISRA C 2012 Amendment 2. Keeping pace with guideline requirements ensures that Parasoft's tools continue to meet the changing needs of the industry.

