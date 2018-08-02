Parata Renews Authorization to Operate by the Defense Health Agency

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parata Systems, the leading pharmacy technology provider, renewed its Defense Health Agency (DHA) level Authority to Operate (ATO), allowing Parata to continue supporting customers in the armed forces and furthering the company's ability to work within the Department of Defense (DoD) and DHA.

Following the National Institute of Standards and Technology's newer, more detailed Risk Management Framework (RMF) process, Parata met the high standards of secure coding practices and secure software. Parata's Max, Mini, Automation Interface Manager, and Parata Pharmacy Workflow software were among the products measured for security.

"This renewal marks a higher level of security compliance," explains Brian Turner, Manager of Government Systems Support at Parata. "Technology, advice, and people you can count on — that's the promise we make to each of our customers, and the DHA is no exception."

With pharmacies across the DoD already using Parata's technology, Parata's acquisition of an ATO certificate verifies Parata's commitment to security best practices, continuous improvement, and providing an optimal level of service to customers in the armed forces. The renewal demonstrates Parata software and hardware are compliant with the stringent NIST guidelines.

"Security has always been important to our customers, especially in the DoD," says Parata's CEO, DJ Dougherty. "Having met the highest standards, Parata will only continue to explore ways to improve our technology to meet the next generation of need. We are always looking to what's next and want to be ready to meet challenges down the road. It's why our customers count on us."

ABOUT DHA:

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency that enables the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. The DHA supports the delivery of integrated, affordable, and high-quality health services to Military Health System (MHS) beneficiaries and is responsible for driving greater integration of clinical and business processes across the MHS. (from https://health.mil/dha )

ABOUT PARATA:

Parata Systems provides pharmacy technology solutions that empower pharmacists to help people lead healthier lives. Founded in 2001, Parata offers the most extensive pharmacy automation portfolio in the industry – designing, building, and supporting both vial-filling and pouch packaging solutions.

