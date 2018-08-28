Parathon® Once Again Ranked Top 10 Revenue Cycle Management Solution Provider

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parathon® by JDA eHealth Systems has once again been ranked the Top 10 Revenue Cycle Management Solution Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook. This is the second year in a row that Parathon has made the top 10 list. Parathon's success in this last year can be attributed to its growth in contract modeling, management, and revenue recovery. Since the company's founding 17 years ago, Parathon has improved financial performance, streamlined operations, and increased revenue for healthcare systems nationwide.

"The Parathon edge is the quality, quantity, and depth of our Intellectual Property, and our singular focus on RCM," said James Dudley, CEO of Parathon. "Our team is working to maintain Parathon as the preeminent healthcare RCM system, and we expect significant growth over the next few years as the healthcare market continues to embrace the Parathon model."

Healthcare Tech Outlook evaluated hundreds of revenue cycle management solution companies and picked the ten elite providers based on their ability to assist CIOs and enterprise holders overcome their biggest challenges in the sector.

About Parathon

Parathon is the original full-scale healthcare Revenue Cycle Management data integrator. Parathon assimilates every aspect of cross-platform RCM into one commanding middleware enterprise that functions seamlessly "under-the-waterline" of all legacy systems.

To learn more about our comprehensive RCM products and services Parathon provides, please contact us to schedule a demonstration.

www.Parathon.com

SOURCE Parathon

Related Links

http://www.Parathon.com

