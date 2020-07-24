Parcel Revenue Corporation Selects Pipefy as Platform for COV-MOD™

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Revenue Corporation announced today it has selected Pipefy as the process automation platform for the paid version of its Virtual Land Bank Platform ("VLBP") which provides local governments and nonprofits with a preventative method to provide foreclosure assistance to struggling homeowners facing hardship due to COVID-19.

This model, nicknamed COV-MOD™, teaches governments innovative methods based on data-driven analytics that stabilize housing prices in communities with rising vacancy rates and deter unethical house-flipping by opportunistic real estate investors. The model teaches governments how to deploy AI to protect precious revenues that flow from property taxes, income taxes, building permits, point of sale inspections, and other real estate-related revenue streams by reducing and eliminating vacancies.

COV-MOD™ has already received a provisional patent from the United States Trademark and Patent Office and takes hyper-focused real estate data extracted from 2008-2012 housing crash and recreates a 2020-2024 "virtual real estate market" where best practices to prevent extended "zombie" vacancies are automated based on real-time data.

The integration with Pipefy shortens the time needed to automate time-consuming tasks like mailing letters, sending emails, and contacting at-risk homeowners via text messages with status updates associated with assistance programs. The VLBP already uses AI to predict which homeowners will need assistance years before at-risk homeowners actually face foreclosure.

Parcel Revenue deployed similar methods in Cleveland, OH for its well-known Abandoned Homes Project and increased constituent engagement by 700% compared to methods deployed by local governments and nonprofits in 2007-2009.

"Extending the VLBP through Pipefy provides more flexibility than our previous automation platform. Since Pipefy connects to Zapier, we can now integrate the VLBP with over 700 cloud applications already used by local governments," said Eric Golubitsky, Vice-President of Government Relations.

Parcel Revenue will provide free support and training for the model via YouTube, blog posts, and free e-seminars. Governments can sign up for free at http://www.parcelrevenue.com .

About Parcel Revenue Corporation

Parcel Revenue Corporation is developing the patented technology platforms of tomorrow that will aid local governments nationwide in the fight against blight, increase incoming tax revenues, and predict housing vacancies before they occur.

Media Contact:

Dianne Hansen - What Works Consultants

Phone: 775-400-2840

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Parcel Revenue Corporation