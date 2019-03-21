ParcelPal Achieves Milestone of Two Million Deliveries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) – is pleased to announce that the company has achieved a major milestone of completing more than 2 million deliveries.

This significant achievement shows the growth and further validation that ParcelPal is well on their way to becoming the most diverse and top on-demand delivery company in Canada and soon the United States. ParcelPal's go forward plan includes continuing to expand their technology, complete more symbiotic join ventures and to push the platform on multiple consumer verticals, while rapidly expanding their service across Canada and the United States.

Additionally, the Company is in the final stages of launching medical and recreational cannabis delivery with Choom and Kiaro. This delivery initiative is expected to commence in April 2019 (further details will follow) and anticipated to open new markets and drive additional users to the platform.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott states, "We are extremely excited to have achieved this major milestone. Our growth in 2018 was tremendous and our team has grown significantly. We are looking forward to a successful rollout in the cannabis industry amongst other verticals in the coming months across Canada with existing and future partnerships."

Additionally, ParcelPal Technology Inc. has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities. In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by ParcelPal Technology Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $5,000 CAD, starting April 1st, 2019 for a period of six months ending on September 30th , 2019 and monthly thereafter. Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in ParcelPal Technology Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

Contact:

Peter Hinam

Director

Investor Relations

peter@parcelpal.com

+1-604-401-8700

SOURCE ParcelPal Technology Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parcelpal.com

