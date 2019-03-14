ParcelPal Signs Cannabis Distribution Agreement With Kiaro

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParcelPal Technology Inc., (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) ("ParcelPal" or the "Company") – is pleased to announce it's signed a cannabis distribution agreement with Kiaro, a Vancouver based cannabis retailer.

Further to ParcelPal's cannabis strategy announced on September 13, 2018: (https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Search.aspx?wire=0&symbolchanges=Y&symbol=PKG®ion=C), the Company has completed an additional cannabis distribution agreement with Kiaro for the delivery of cannabis products through Kiaro's physical and digital retail channels. The initiative will consist of:

Distribution: ParcelPal and Kiaro will jointly develop an optimal roadmap for the distribution of adult use cannabis, ultimately creating the 'Amazon Effect' within the cannabis industry.

Accessibility: The companies will integrate their technology platform to enhance the user experience and improve product accessibility.

Compliance: All cannabis products delivered will be within parameters set by all the relevant regulatory bodies.

Safety: Both companies are dedicated to socially responsible cannabis retail and, by enabling cannabis delivery within the hour, hope to deter cannabis impaired driving.

This marks the Company's second strategic partnership to manage cannabis deliveries through the omnichannel platforms of Canadian retailers. Previously ParcelPal announced a similar agreement with Choom Holdings: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/parcelpal-signs-agreement-for-marijuana-distribution-with-choom-holdings-inc-694498251.html

President and CEO Kelly Abbott States, "We are extremely excited to sign a distribution agreement with Kiaro and we will immediately begin planning and executing for all last mile operations. Our objective is to become the Uber of cannabis in Canada and this takes us one step closer to our goal." Abbott continues, "Cannabis delivery is expensive and often through antiquated courier services – with consumers waiting over a week to receive their items. With ParcelPal, customers will receive their cannabis products safely within an hour. Our technology enables seamless integration with any cannabis retail outlet or eCommerce platform."

President and CEO of Kiaro, Daniel Petrov states, "The distribution partnership with ParcelPal illustrates our ongoing commitment to normalize cannabis use, by improving product accessibility. Cannabis can enhance life enjoyment, when used responsibly, and the agreement enables us to support more Canadians in this pursuit. By expediting cannabis delivery, we hope to legitimize the industry and encourage cannabis curiosity, exploration and education."

Customers who order cannabis or alcohol through the ParcelPal platform will be required to upload and verify their identities. Users that are under the age within their jurisdictions will not be allowed into this vertical on the application. The identity verification system ensures that the person is of age and that the identity is in fact real, and it is checked twice - once before and once upon delivery. Consumers who order product will have to be the person to receive the order. ParcelPal's technology complies with all local, provincial and federal laws.

About Kiaro

Kiaro is a Vancouver-based cannabis brand that carries a variety of curated products appealing to individuals who wish to enhance their life enjoyment through cannabis. The company plans to open a number of fully compliant retail stores across Canada and, through its stores and e-commerce platform, offer a customized omni-channel cannabis experience that is inviting, convenient and appealing, allowing consumers to choose safe and reputable products. Kiaro's name derives from the Italian word chiaroscuro, meaning "to emerge from the darkness into light" — a nod to the new era of cannabis legalization. Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America, with significant brick-and-mortar retail presence and omni-channel excellence.

Kiaro website: www.kiaro.com

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

Contact:

Peter Hinam

Director-Investor Relations

peter@parcelpal.com

SOURCE ParcelPal Technology Inc.