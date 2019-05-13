Parchment Announces Support for PESC GEO Code

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parchment, the industry leader in academic credential management, has announced that it will support the delivery of PESC GEO Code with all transcripts and official documents in the Parchment Receive service. Used by institutions throughout the US and Canada, Parchment Receive allows users to unify the secure collection of official credentials. PESC's GEO Code is a look-up service directly managed by member organizations. The service foundation is a directory listing with active, historical, and demographic data for institutions across more than 125 countries.

Starting this summer, Parchment Receive Lite users will be able to access the GEO Code of sending institutions with each document delivered, linking to the available directory data. Parchment Receive Premium users will be able to feed the GEO Code into downstream integrated systems. With more than 19,000 institutions assigned GEO Codes, and more than eleven million documents anticipated to be exchanged with GEO Code via Parchment in the next year, this represents the first commercial tool to integrate with GEO Code.

"PESC is an incredibly important community in the development of new standards supporting credential data exchange," Jason Weaver, VP, Product at Parchment said. "As a longtime participant in PESC, we are pleased to support GEO Code in one of the places it's most important: where documents are processed."

"PESC is creating a no-cost infrastructure for facilitating digital exchange," Michael Sessa, CEO and President of PESC said. "GEO Code solves a big problem as exchange goes global. There must be a trustworthy, shared set of codes for institutions of all types, in as many countries as possible. I'm proud of the work of PESC members who brought GEO Code to where it is today and am excited to see the standard become operational to the users of Parchment."

About Parchment

Founded in 2003, Parchment is the most widely adopted digital credential service, allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. Parchment has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 30 million credentials globally.

About PESC

Established in 1997, the Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council ( PESC ) leads the establishment and adoption of trusted, open data standards across the education domain by serving as an open standards-development and setting body producing PESC APPROVED STANDARDS. PESC operates as an international 501(c)(3) non-profit, community-based, umbrella association.

Media Contact:

Heather Clevenger

214483@email4pr.com

480-719-1646

SOURCE Parchment

Related Links

http://www.parchment.com

