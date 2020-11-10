Parcrest Advises Leading Skincare Tools Brand Trophy Skin on its Sale to Formula 5

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcrest Advisors ("Parcrest") served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Trophy Skin (or the "Company") on its sale to Formula 5. Trophy Skin is a high-growth and differentiated direct-to-consumer skincare brand providing at-home skincare solutions such as microdermabrasion, light therapy, and ultrasonic infusion.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Trophy Skin is a highly profitable prestige beauty brand that sells through multiple channels, including direct-to-consumer via TrophySkin.com, TV shopping via QVC and HSN, online portals of major retailers, and e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon. The Company's flagship product is MicrodermMD, which is an at-home microdermabrasion system that is tremendously effective in reducing wrinkles, blemishes, and acne scars. Another key product is the RejuvaliteMD, an at-home light therapy device which stimulates collagen production, lightens age spots, reverses sun damage, and reduces wrinkles.

"I am fortunate to have entrusted Parcrest Advisors with the sale of my company, which I have spent the past decade building. 24/7 accessibility, transparency and integrity appear to be hallmarks of these bankers, who helped demystify the highly complex, time consuming M&A process. Constant senior level attention as well as compelling brand positioning and constructive negotiation approach yielded an outcome that significantly exceeded my expectations," said Imran Karim, Founder and CEO of Trophy Skin.

"Consumer platforms are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly evolving trends in consumer purchasing behavior by acquiring disruptive consumer brands into their portfolio. We anticipate continued consolidation within various segments of the consumer landscape, especially those with strong direct-to-consumer and e-commerce capabilities," said Francisco Lume, Managing Partner of Parcrest Advisors.

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to deliver a synergistic strategic outcome for Imran, particularly during a worldwide pandemic where M&A transactions are difficult to pull off. With multiple transactions currently in the market, we are constantly adjusting to changing investor sentiments and financing conditions, and finding creative ways to drive transactions to a close," stated James C. Lee, Founder and Managing Partner of Parcrest Advisors.

About Trophy Skin

Trophy Skin is a leading skincare tools brand that provides at-home devices providing microdermabrasion, light therapy, and ultrasonic infusion. The Company sells its products primarily direct-to-consumer via the Company's website and Amazon and through TV shopping channels such as QVC and HSN.

About Parcrest Advisors

Parcrest Advisors is a rapidly growing investment bank based in New York City with a strong focus in consumer and industrials sectors. In order to provide securities-related services discussed herein, principals of Parcrest are licensed with Independent Investment Bankers, Corp. member FINRA & SiPC. Independent Investment Bankers, Corp. and Parcrest are not affiliated entities. Further information about Parcrest is available at www.parcrest.com.

