Pardoned Soldier Michael Behenna to Write Book

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former 1LT Michael Behenna, pardoned by President Trump on May 6, is writing a book tentatively entitled Sheepdog to the Wolves: How the Army Sacrificed One of Its Own. Behenna is penning the memoir with his parents, (now retired) FBI anti-terrorist analyst and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Scott Behenna and former federal prosecutor Vicki Behenna (who helped convict Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh). An All-American drama, the compelling book will detail Behenna's harrowing tour in Iraq and the events leading up to his controversial shooting of an Al-Qaeda terrorist, resulting in a court martial and a wrongful conviction for murder.

With Scott and Vicki Behenna working relentlessly behind the scenes to reduce Michael's 25-year sentence, he was paroled after 5 years in Leavenworth prison. While the broad brushstrokes of the Behennas' experiences are known, the story is not what it appears to be. Told through the points of view of Michael, Scott and Vicki Behenna, the book is an exposé of the military's conduct in the war against terror and the lengths it will go to sacrifice one of its own in service to political expediency.

Said literary agent Doug Grad, "I'm thrilled to be representing the Behenna family as they have an important story to tell…one that needs to be known. It's like A Few Good Men meets American Sniper." Joel Gotler of the Intellectual Property Group will be repping for film in Hollywood.

Grad is the President of the Doug Grad Literary Agency. An editor at imprints at Simon & Schuster, Random House, Penguin and HarperCollins for 22 years, Grad opened his eponymous agency in 2008. Over his career, Grad has both edited and represented military books, including the memoirs of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Hugh Shelton, Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Benny Adkins, WWII bomber pilot of the Memphis Belle, Col. Robert Morgan, and an upcoming book by journalist and author Joseph L. Galloway that will be the Vietnam War version of The Greatest Generation, entitled They Were Soldiers. He recently represented the New York Times bestselling memoir A Serial Killer's Daughter by Kerri Rawson.

