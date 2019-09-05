Parenting Expert and Author Reena B. Patel to Headline Fiesta d'Vino y Mas Fundraiser in Support of The Dominguez Dream, Educational Organization

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reena B. Patel announced as part of the dynamic speaker lineup at upcoming Fiesta d'Vino y Mas, benefitting educational non-profit The Dominguez Dream. Parenting Expert, Guidance Counselor, Licensed Educational Psychologist, and Board Certified Behavior Analyst Reena B. Patel has served the San Diego and surrounding areas for over 20 years, empowering families to create an ongoing culture of kindness and compassion that supports healthy growth and development. Now, Patel will bring her expertise to help raise funds for an organization that enriches the lives of underserved youth.

The Dominguez Dream is a public non-profit partnering with schools in underserved communities to offer literacy, parent engagement, and S.T.E.A.M.-based programs. For over 15 years, The Dominguez Dream has supported more than 15 schools across the Northern U.S. "But we can't grow without essential funding," explains non-profit Founder Dorene Dominguez, "and to that end, we're thrilled to have someone of Reena's caliber headlining what will surely be an eye-opening and impactful event."

Reena B. Patel is proud to partner with an organization committed to creating brighter futures for American youth. "It is critical to get S.T.E.A.M. resources and literacy tools to kids as early as possible," says Patel. "The Dominguez Dream has impacted over 150,000 at-risk elementary school students, and I'm honored to be speaking to an elite group of decision-makers at this event and to help raise funds toward their goal of reaching seven more partner schools."

The Fiesta d'Vino y Mas will open with a VIP reception at 5 pm, followed by a keynote from Patel at 5:30 pm, and general reception at 5:40 pm on the scenic Plaza Patio. Join Reena B. Patel in supporting The Dominguez Dream foundation at the Fiesta d'Vino y Mas on Friday, September 20th from 5:30-8:30 pm at Los Angeles' La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main Street. To learn more and purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit DominguezDream.org or call Velma de la Rosa at 213.393.6589 to reserve your glass today.

About Reena B. Patel:

Based in the San Diego area, Reena B. Patel (LEP, BCBA) is a renowned parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst. For more than 20 years, Patel has had the privilege of working with families, supporting all aspects of education and positive wellness. She works extensively with developing children as well as children with exceptional needs, supporting their academic, behavioral and social development. She was recently nominated for San Diego Magazine's "Woman of the Year." To learn more about her books and services, visit the website at www.reenabpatel.com , or to book her direct for speaking endeavors go to http://reenabpatel.com/book-now/ . To get more parenting tips, follow her on Instagram @reenabpatel .

About Dominguez Dream:

Frank Dominguez founded the Vanir Group of Companies at the age of 25 in San Bernardino, California. Since then, the Vanir Companies have been leaders in the fields of real estate development, construction and construction management, with 17 offices across the United States. Mr. Dominguez passed away on January 8, 2004. He touched many lives throughout the years with his hard work, vision, generosity and compassion. His employees, associates, friends, and family are deeply grateful for having shared life's journey with him. The Dominguez Dream ( dominguezdream.org ) serves as a tribute to his accomplishments and steadfast willingness to assist those in need. The Dominguez Dream is dedicated to empowering children in underserved communities to achieve their full potential through Literacy and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics). The vision of The Dominguez Dream is a world where every child has the opportunity to learn, thrive and grow.

