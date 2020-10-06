Parenting In A Tech World to Hit Shelves October 13, 2020

Jordan and McKee have spent the last five years working at Bark Technologies , the award-winning social media and screen time management company that helps protect more than 5 million children at home and in more than 2,400 school districts nationwide. Their extensive research includes stats and trends of online teen and tween behaviors culled from millions of flagged messages from more than 30 social media platforms, along with interviews from subject matter experts – all to help parents and caregivers navigate a world of "tech all day, every day."

With a focus on modeling positive behavior, select chapters in Parenting in a Tech World include:

Having the Really Hard Convos

Hard Convos Right Questions to Ask; Wrong Questions to Ask

Moving from Control to Influence

Tired of Keeping up

Help Me! I don't DO Tech

Tech Being a Good Digital Citizen

"Parenting in a Tech World is a parenting resource based on positive psychology using technology to encourage family bonding and healthy interaction," said Thomas K. Pedigo, Ed.D., Licensed Psychologist and Co-Founder of Esteem Therapeutics. "Parents are given straightforward knowledge, strategies, and advice on how to use technology to develop positive relationships with their children and how to keep them safe."

Parenting in a Tech World is currently available for pre-order in hardcover ($24.99) on Amazon . Interview requests with the authors are being scheduled throughout the month of October, which coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month. Visit www.parenting.tech for more information.

About the authors

Matt McKee is passionate about the intersection of parenting and technology and considers it one of his specialties, having spoken at places like SXSW, CES, and the National PTA. He likes to say he's just another guy trying to make a difference. Matt has helped found three tech companies over the course of his career and invested in more than a dozen others. He's also the author of Parent Chat: The Technology Chat for Every Family, which has enabled him to share what he's learned about raising kids in the digital age.

Titania Jordan is a nationally renowned tech, social media, and family expert and has appeared on programs such as the TODAY Show, Steve Harvey, The Doctors, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, Fox News, Sirius XM Radio, and CNBC. She has also spoken at noteworthy conferences such as VentureBeat, MobileBeat, and has been a contributor to WSJ, Forbes, Huffington Post, Fox Business, Daily Mail, USA Today, and Vogue.

About Bark

Bark helps families manage and protect their children's digital lives. The award-winning service monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, online predators, threats of violence, and more. Bark's web filtering and screen time management tools also empower families to set healthy limits around the websites and apps their kids can access and when they can visit them. After the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, Bark extended its suite of online safety services to all K-12 public and private schools in the U.S. — at no cost to them or their communities — and is trusted by more than 2,400 school districts nationwide. Visit www.bark.us to learn more.

