Parentis Foundation Transcends Generations Through Online Learning

To support at-risk readers through this unprecedented time, Parentis Foundation is collaborating with its after-school program partners to ensure students' success. In accordance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the foundation pivoted from providing in-person reading tutoring sessions to fully online virtual tutoring through:

Training of tutors on Web conferencing tools.

Delivering over 150 book kits to tutors and students.

Hosting over 100 weekly online reading sessions.

Implementing protocols assuring the safety of students and tutors, as well as quality of the online sessions. Each student/tutor session is supervised by an Experience Corp OC trained monitor.

Using reading fluency games and personalized guidance, an online experience inspires students to improve reading skills and build self-confidence. Without losing the connection of in-person sessions, tutors enable students' academic success and reduce the risk of learning loss.

"Childhood illiteracy is a predictor of adult poverty: If a child is not reading proficiently by the fourth grade, they are four times less likely to graduate high school," says Executive Director Janice Frechette-Artinger. "Thanks to our volunteers, these students continue to improve their reading skills, while also benefiting from their tutor's patience, wisdom, and mentorship."

Parentis Foundation is an Orange County nonprofit that relies on community support to continue its intergenerational services. Donations support critical programs that help older adults thrive and provide children with access to academic intervention for a better future, thus breaking the cycle of poverty. To help support this program please visit https://parentisfoundation.org/donate-invest/

Parentis Foundation is a non-profit that pairs older adult volunteer tutor/mentors with at-risk youth using a proven intervention strategy to increase literacy. Parentis Foundation changes lives by positively and significantly impacting both our older adult volunteers and the future generation of young readers. It is the Orange County affiliate of AARP Foundation Experience Corps and a non-profit entity of

Parentis Health Corporation . Contact: Parentis Foundation Executive Director Janice Frechette-Artinger at 949.767.7503 or [email protected].

SOURCE Parentis Foundation

