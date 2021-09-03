Parents Anonymous® Recognized as 1 of Only 5 Programs Nationwide To Make a Sustained Impact on Child Safety Tweet this

The studies reviewed by the Clearinghouse found that Parents Anonymous® reduced subsequent child maltreatment substantiations by more than half as compared to parents who did not use the program, even after leaving the Parents Anonymous® program a year later. Additionally, the study found that Parents Anonymous® predominately served communities of color, one of the communities in highest need of services.

"This is acknowledging the 52 years of evidence-based Parents Anonymous® programs that are raising the future," says Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President and C.E.O. Parents Anonymous® Inc. "Together we can build on the strengths of diverse parents, children and youth throughout America, ensure long-term positive child safety outcomes and mitigate and prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences."

The opportunity to help more Parents, Children & Youth nationwide rests with states applying for dollar for dollar prevention federal matching funds to provide evidence-based Parents Anonymous® programs. Parents Anonymous® is a proven intervention to keep children out of the child welfare system and ensure child safety by addressing mental health, substance use prevention or treatment, and in-home parenting skills.

About Parents Anonymous®

Parents Anonymous® Inc. is the nation's longest-running parent and family advocacy organization dedicated to supporting empowerment and building upon the resilience of diverse Parents, Children & Youth through numerous evidence-based programs and services. Parents Anonymous® was rated as Supported by the federal Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse as one of only 5 programs in the nation to make a lasting impact on improving child safety. Parents Anonymous® Inc. operates the only California Parent and Youth Helpline and National Parent Helpline® providing free emotional support through calls, chats and texts. For more information, please visit parentsanonymous.org and caparentyouthhelpline.org .

Media Contact:

Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President and C.E.O., Parents Anonymous® Inc.

[email protected] , (909) 575-4211

Parents Anonymous Inc.

