PARENTS Magazine Debuts List Of 100 Books To Inspire Your Kids And Launches Book Club

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS magazine's August "Raise a Reader" issue, available now, debuts its first-ever list of 100 Books to Inspire Your Kids covering a wide range of titles to help turn children of all ages into readers. To create the list, PARENTS asked celebrated authors to share the book that opened their or their children's eyes to the joy of reading. The issue's cover story features NBC's TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who shares how literacy has touched her life. Other features include tips on how to Raise a Child Who Loves to Read and the announcement of Raising the Future Book Club that will launch August 7.

The Raising the Future Book Club launches with its first selection, Antiracist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi, Ph.D., who will lead a discussion of the book on PARENTS' Instagram on August 7 at 3:00 P.M.(ET). For details, visit http://parents.com/bookclub. In addition to encouraging families to read, the new book club is part of PARENTS "Raising the Future" long-term initiative aimed at diversifying the voices and representation in its content and delivering more of the advice families need to nurture a generation of good people.

As PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein writes in her August issue Editor's Letter, "If we want the world to change—and for our children to be the changemakers—we must embrace stories from more than one point of view." Her full letter is available here.

Highlights from the list of 100 Books to Inspire Your Kids, along with the authors who selected them follow:

Encyclopedia Brown series, by Donald J. Sobol (ages 8 to 12)—selected by Nic Stone , author of Clean Getaway

(ages 8 to 12)—selected by , author of In the Night Kitchen, by Maurice Sendak (ages 4 to 8)—selected by Jenna Bush Hager , coauthor of Sisters First

(ages 4 to 8)—selected by , coauthor of The Little Grey Men, by B.B. (ages 8 to 12)—selected by actor Julie Andrews , author of Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years

(ages 8 to 12)—selected by actor , author of Magic Tree House series, by Mary Pope Osborne (ages 7 to 12)—selected by Tomi Adeyemi , author of Children of Blood and Bone

(ages 7 to 12)—selected by , author of Miracle's Boys, by Jacqueline Woodson (ages 10+)—selected by Elizabeth Acevedo , author of The Poet X

(ages 10+)—selected by , author of Anne Frank : The Diary of a Young Girl, by Anne Frank (ages 10)—selected by Lesléa Newman, author of Heather Has Two Mommies

(ages 10)—selected by Lesléa Newman, author of Bridge to Terabithia, by Katherine Paterson (ages 9+)—selected by actor Neil Patrick Harris , author of The Magic Misfits: The Fourth Suit

(ages 9+)—selected by actor , author of Chrysanthemum, by Kevin Henkes (ages 4 to 8)—selected by Meg Medina , author of Merci Suárez Changes Gears

(ages 4 to 8)—selected by , author of Frederick, by Leo Lionni (ages 3 to 7)—selected by Dan Santat, author of The Adventures of Beekle

(ages 3 to 7)—selected by Dan Santat, author of Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry, by Mildred D. Taylor (ages 11+)—selected by Angie Thomas , author of The Hate U Give

(ages 11+)—selected by , author of Baby Island , by Carol Ryrie Brink (ages 9 to 12)—selected by Ann M. Martin , author of the Baby-Sitters Club series

(ages 9 to 12)—selected by , author of the series Ramona series, by Beverly Cleary (ages 8-12)—selected by Rainbow Rowell, author of Eleanor & Park ; Daniel Handler , author of A Series of Unfortunate Events ; and Kevin Henkes , author of The Year of Billy Miller

(ages 8-12)—selected by Rainbow Rowell, author of ; , author of ; and , author of Before the Mayflower by Lerone Bennett Jr . (ages 10+)—selected by Derrick Barnes , author of I Am Every Good Thing

For the full list of 100 books selected by noteworthy authors and celebrities, visit https://www.parents.com/100books.

The August "Raise a Reader" issue also shares tips on how to Raise a Child Who Loves to Read, showcasing how reading enforces children to think bigger about the world. Tips include establish reading rituals, be a reader yourself, make reading the reward, keep books everywhere, and more.

PARENTS is also a proud partner of the READ TOGETHER, BE TOGETHER initiative developed by Penguin Random House that celebrates the importance and power of the shared reading experience between an adult and a child. Reading aloud regularly to babies and young children is one of the most effective ways to foster early literacy and is a key factor in building language and social skills. For more, visit www.readtogetherbetogether.com.

The August issue of PARENTS is available now here.

