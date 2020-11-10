PARENTS Magazine Names The Best Children's Books Of 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released the 12th annual list of Best Children's Books, recognizing the 30 top new reads for every child in 2020. Selected by the editors and kid-approved, the list of winners is available now on PARENTS.com/BestBooks and in the December issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"Our editorial team—as well as our exclusive panel of librarians and voracious young readers—has been reviewing books since January to come up with this prestigious list of winners. PARENTS celebrates children's books in every issue, but there is nothing like this annual list to fill our readers' personal libraries and help raise the next generation of book lovers."

PARENTS editors, librarians, teachers and literacy experts nominated more than 250 titles published this year. A diverse group of nearly 100 kids and their parents helped determine 30 winners that deliver laughter and learning and thrills and chills, but most important, they are guaranteed to help children fall in love with reading.

The complete list of PARENTS' Best Children's Books of 2020 is presented below by category and on PARENTS.com/BestBooks.

BOARD BOOKS

Hand in Hand – Written by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, illustrated by Sheryl Murray

Written by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, illustrated by Hello, Elephant! – Written and illustrated by Sam Boughton

– Written and illustrated by Hooray for Little Fingers! – Written and illustrated by Tristan Mory

Written and illustrated by How Big Is Zagnodd? – Written and illustrated by Sandra Boynton

Written and illustrated by Mail Duck – Written and illustrated by Erica Sirotich

Written and illustrated by Our World – Written by Sue Lowell Gallion , illustrated by Lisk Feng

– Written by , illustrated by Play With Your Plate! – Written and illustrated by Judith Rossell

Written and illustrated by What Is Baby Going to Do? – Written by Laura Knowles , illustrated by Juliana Perdomo

– Written by , illustrated by Who Does What? – Written by Stephanie Babin , illustrated by Ilaria Falorsi

Written by , illustrated by Ilaria Falorsi You're My Little Baby – Written and illustrated by Eric Carle

PICTURE BOOKS

The Alphabet's Alphabet – Written by Chris Harris , illustrated by Dan Santat

Written by , illustrated by Dan Santat The Box Turtle – Written and illustrated by Vanessa Roeder

Written and illustrated by Catch That Chicken! – Written by Atinuke, illustrated by Angela Brooksbank

Written by Atinuke, illustrated by Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks – Written by Suzanne Slade , illustrated by Cozbi A. Cabrera

Written by , illustrated by Cozbi A. Cabrera Friday Night Wrestlefest – Written by J. F. Fox, illustrated by Micah Player

Written by J. F. Fox, illustrated by Kamala and Maya's Big Idea – Written by Meena Harris , illustrated by Ana Ramírez González

Written by , illustrated by Ana Ramírez González Lift – Written by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat

Written by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat Old Rock (Is Not Boring) – Written and illustrated by Deb Pilutti

Written and illustrated by The Paper Kingdom – Written by Helena Ku Rhee , illustrated by Pascal Campion

Written by , illustrated by Vinny Gets a Job – Written and illustrated by Terry Brodner

CHAPTER BOOKS

City Spies – Written by James Ponti

Written by Class Act – Written and illustrated by Jerry Craft

Written and illustrated by From the Desk of Zoe Washington – Written by Janae Marks

Written by History Smashers: The Mayflower – Written by Kate Messner , illustrated by Dylan Meconis

Written by , illustrated by The One and Only Bob – Written by Katherine Applegate , illustrated by Patricia Castelao

Written by , illustrated by Prairie Lotus – Written by Linda Sue Park

Written by See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog – Written by David LaRochelle , illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka

Written by , illustrated by Shirley & Jamila Save Their Summer – Written and illustrated by Gillian Goerz

Written and illustrated by Ways to Make Sunshine – Written by Renée Watson , illustrated by Nina Mata

Written by Renée , illustrated by What About Worms!? – Written and illustrated by Ryan T. Higgins

Librarians also nominated over 50 new young-adult novels, which were reviewed by 25 teens who named 10 winners to the PARENTS list of Best Books for Teens. The list is available as a digital exclusive on PARENTS.com/BestTeenBooks.

