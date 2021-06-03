PARENTS Reveals Winners of Best Skin Care for Kids 2021

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's Best Skin Care for Kids, a selection of the 30 most gentle and effective products. The list comprises everyday creams, bath and hair, skin repair, diaper-area treatment, outdoor skin care, and hand care. PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 is available on Parents.com/Skincare and in the July issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"With summer around the corner, it is imperative to protect your skin from head-to-toe," said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our team at PARENTS compiled the top products that are safe for kids just in time for the warmer months ahead."

PARENTS experts thoroughly tested nearly 300 formulas of parent recommendations, brand best-sellers, and new releases for skin and hair with 55 families. A total of 30 products that are all dye-, paraben-, and oxybenzone-free and approved by PARENTS advisor and dermatologist Jody Alpert Levine, M.D., made PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 list.

The full list of PARENTS' Best Skin Care for Kids 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/Skincare.

EVERY DAY CREAMS

Best Cream : Tubby Todd Bath Co Dream Cream

Best Multiuse Balm : Baby Bum Natural Monoi Coconut Balm

Best Daily Lotion : Bella B Silk & Honey Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Best Eczema Fighter : Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Cream *Fragrance-free

Best Baby Lotion : Baby Magic Gentle Baby Lotion

BATH AND HAIR

Best 2-in-1 for Babies : Johnson's CottonTouch Newborn Wash & Shampoo

Best 3-in-1 for Kids : Suave Kids 3 in 1 Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash With 100% Natural Lavender

Best Skin Tool for Babies : Fridababy DermaFrida The SkinSoother

Best Wash for Eczema : Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Gel *Fragrance-free

Best Bubble Bath : Alaf­ia Kids Bubble Bath – Lemon Lavender.

Best Detangling Spray : Tots by Babyganics Detangling Spray

Best Cradle Cap Shampoo : Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash *Fragrance-free

Best Black Hair Care : Natural Bunch Hair Care for Kids Squeaky Clean Moroccan Shampoo; Natural Bunch Hair Care for Kids Knots Out Moroccan Conditioner; Tip-to-Top Green Detangling Brush

SKIN REPAIR

Best for Those Itchy Areas : EmBeba Don't Be Rash Diaper Balm + Skin Protectant*Fragrance-free

Best Baby Face Balm : Earth Mama Organic Baby Face Nose & Cheek Balm

Best Moisture Stick : Pipette Balm Stick *Fragrance-free

Best Lip Care : Evereden Baby Lip Balm

DIAPER-AREA TREATMENTS

Best Diaper Creams : Made Of Organic Diaper Rash Cream; Badger Zinc Oxide Diaper Cream

Best Diaper Spray : Boogie Bottoms No-Rub Diaper Rash Spray *Fragrance-free

OUTDOOR SKINCARE

Best Sunscreen Spray : Banana Boat Kids Mineral Enriched SPF 50+

Best Big Wipes : WaterWipes XL Bathing Wipes

Best Bug Spray : Green Goo Bugs Be Gone

Best Baby Wipes : Hello Bello Plant-Based Baby Wipes *Fragrance-free

Best Sunscreen Lotion : CeraVe Baby Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 45 *Fragrance-free

HAND CARE

Best Hand Soap : Baby Dove Care & Protect Hypoallergenic Foaming Hand Wash *Fragrance-free

Best Scented Hand-Sanitizer Spray : Earth Mama Organics Lavender Hand Sanitizer

Best Unscented Hand-Sanitizer Spray : Murphy's Naturals Hand Sanitizer *Fragrance-free

