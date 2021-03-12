Pareteum Announces Full Year 2019 Financial Results with Revenues of $62M, an Increase of $42M

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (OTC Pink Open Market: TEUM), a global cloud platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company, achieved another significant milestone today with the announcement of its full-year 2019 financial results and restated first and second quarter financial results for 2019. The Company expects to release its 2019 annual report on Form 10-K and interim periods included therein later today. The Company expects to complete the process and file full-year 2020 financial information soon by becoming fully current with respect to the filing of its quarterly and annual financial results. Pareteum's Board of Directors and executive management have instituted significant changes to reconstitute the company to position for future growth and value creation.

"With our 2019 results completed, we are now fully focused on filing 2020 full-year and quarterly results followed by the cadence of regular quarterly reporting for 2021," said Bart Weijermars, Pareteum's interim CEO. "Our management team and the Board have worked diligently to bring the Company back into compliance while improving internal controls, upgrading talent within the organization and positioning the business for future growth. Pareteum's technology and broad group of network connectivity partners position us well to take advantage of industry growth trends going forward. Entering 2021, we see tremendous opportunity ahead as our platform is uniquely able to support digital transformation and the large and growing sectors in need of mobile platforms, device management and connectivity."

Full-Year 2019 Financial Results:

Revenue was $62.0 million for the fiscal year 2019 compared to $20.3 million in the prior year, with most of the increase driven by a full-year of results from the Artilium acquisition and the addition of iPass revenues following the acquisition in the first quarter of 2019, with the balance of growth from the ongoing usage from new and existing partners and subscribers.

for the fiscal year 2019 compared to in the prior year, with most of the increase driven by a full-year of results from the Artilium acquisition and the addition of iPass revenues following the acquisition in the first quarter of 2019, with the balance of growth from the ongoing usage from new and existing partners and subscribers. Net loss was $226.8 million in the fiscal year 2019, compared to a net loss of $18.0 million in the prior year, driven in large measure by a non-cash impairment charge for goodwill and intangible assets of $161.0 million related to the Artilium and iPass acquisitions, as well as the integration costs resulting from those same acquisitions.











Change (in thousands) 2019

2018

$

% Revenue $ 62,049

$ 20,258

$ 41,791

206% Gross Profit 14,915

10,204

4,711

46%















Operating Expenses 57,884

23,610

34,274

145% Restructuring and Acquisition 3,457

7,260

-3,803

-52% Impairment of Goodwill and Intangible Assets 160,989

-

160,989

nm Depreciation and Amortization 12,938

5,427

7,511

138% Loss from Operations -220,353

-26,093

-194,260

nm















Total Other Income (Expense) -14,712

7,895

-22,607

-286% Income Tax Benefit 8,295

174

8,121

nm Net Loss $226,770

$(18,024)

$244,794

nm

















nm - Not meaningful

"As the past year has shown us, global connectivity and collaboration have become virtual lifelines for our business customers across industry segments," continued Mr. Weijermars. "Significant digital transformation continues to drive demand, and our cloud-based technologies are critical for customers to support this evolving landscape as they design and deliver new communication solutions. We are encouraged by the ongoing level of activity from our partners and customers and will continue to launch new service offerings to support their efforts. We expect 2020 revenue will continue to grow despite the challenging COVID-19 economic environment."

"Finally, as we approach the final phase of our process to become current with respect to filing our financial results, we want to thank our shareholders for their continued patience and support," concluded Mr. Weijermars. "Upon completion, we fully expect our management team to resume normal reporting on a regular quarterly basis, reinstate conference calls and participate in investor conferences and other investor-related activities."

Pareteum Corporation and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share data)





For the years ended December 31,



2019

2018









REVENUES

$ 62,049

$ 20,258













COST AND OPERATING EXPENSES











Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)



47,134



10,054 Product development



12,956



3,083 Sales and marketing



10,345



3,197 General and administrative



34,583



17,330 Restructuring and acquisition costs



3,457



7,260 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



160,989



- Depreciation and amortization



12,938



5,427 Total cost and operating expenses



282,402



46,351













LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(220,353)



(26,093)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)











Interest income



358



184 Interest expense



(2,120)



(309) Interest expense related to debt discount and conversion feature



(619)



(184) Changes in derivative liabilities



-



1,284 Loss on extinguishment of debt



(8,873)



- Gain on equity investment



-



6,371 Amortization of deferred financing costs



(237)



(29) Other income (expense), net



(3,221)



578 Total other income (expense)



(14,712)



7,895













LOSS BEFORE (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(235,065)



(18,198) Income tax benefit



(8,295)



(174) NET LOSS



(226,770)



(18,024)













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS











Foreign currency translation loss



(219)



(200) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (226,989)

$ (18,224)













Net loss per common share and equivalents - basic and diluted

$ (1.95)

$ (0.28)













Net loss per common share and equivalents - diluted

$ (1.95)

$ (0.28)













Weighted average shares outstanding during the period – basic



116,182



64,549













Weighted average shares outstanding during the period – diluted



116,182



64,549

Pareteum Corporation and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,447

$ 6,052 Restricted cash

1,455



431 Accounts receivable, net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,546 at December 31, 2019 and $514 at December 31, 2018

8,307



3,338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,453



2,084 Total current assets

18,662



11,905











NON- CURRENT ASSETS





















OTHER ASSETS

752



45











RIGHT OF USE LEASE ASSETS

2,241



-











NOTE RECEIVABLE, NON-CURRENT

512



1,082











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

6,262



5,444











INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

15,500



39,658











GOODWILL

10,099



101,375











TOTAL ASSETS $ 54,028

$ 159,509











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and customer deposits $ 30,374

$ 10,338 Net billings in excess of revenues

2,529



227 Accrued expenses and other payables

13,616



7,741 Promissory note

993



681 Lease liabilities, current

2,422



- 9% Unsecured subordinate convertible promissory note (current portion net of debt discount and debt issuance)

-



107 Total current liabilities

49,934



19,094











LONG TERM LIABILITIES









8% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock, net

4,798



- Lease liabilities, non-current

415



- Other long-term liabilities

23



213 Deferred tax liabilities

-



8,386 Related party loan

420



342 Total long-term liabilities

5,656



8,941











Total liabilities

55,590



28,035











Commitments and Contingencies





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Preferred Stock $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; designated 150 shares and 13,000 shares as Series A and B, respectively, of which 0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

-



- Common Stock $0.00001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 139,060,180 and 98,292,530 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

547,948



453,995 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,608)



(5,389) Accumulated deficit

(543,902)



(317,132) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(1,562)



131,474











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 54,028

$ 159,509

