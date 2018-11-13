Pareteum Appoints Robert L. Lippert to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a cloud software platform company, today announced that Robert L. Lippert, a financial economist with a 20-plus year track record consulting corporations and academia in finance and strategy, has been appointed to its board of directors. Dr. Lippert will serve as an independent director and will chair the audit committee of the board of directors.

Lippert joins Yves Van Sante and Luis Jimenez-Tuñon as an independent director; together with Hal Turner, they form the Pareteum Board of Directors. Laura Thomas, former independent director of Pareteum, has joined the company as vice president of corporate development.

"Pareteum is at a pivotal point, expanding into new markets and leadership as a global software platform and communications company," said Pareteum's Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer Hal Turner. "Rob's strategy, finance and business acumen will materially contribute to Pareteum's mission and our successful strategic plan execution."

Lippert commented, "I'm pleased to be joining the Pareteum Board of Directors at such a positive point in the company's journey towards sustainable success. Pareteum's recent performance positions the company for an abundance of opportunities to serve shareholders and the needs of its stakeholders around the world."

Lippert has assisted organizations in developing and executing strategies to achieve sustainable financial success for over two decades. He has also participated in academia, as part of the faculty of Emory University, Georgia State University, Rutgers University and the University of South Carolina, wining numerous teaching awards. Co-Author of The New CFOs: How Finance Teams and Their Leaders Can Revolutionize Modern Business, Lippert has taught and consulted in over 50 countries and been keynote speaker at numerous events across five continents. Lippert was interim CFO and Vice President of Strategic Planning for the Seibels Bruce Group, a publicly traded holding company, which specialized in insurance-related activities. He earned his Ph.D. in Finance from the University of South Carolina and a BSBA from Xavier University.

About Pareteum Corporation:

Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM) is a rapidly growing Global Software Defined Cloud company with a mission to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through our Global Software Defined Cloud and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our cloud platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer-acquired value is derived from Pareteum's leading Global Software Defined Cloud, delivering award-winning mobile enablement, regardless of the user's location or network. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, São Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

