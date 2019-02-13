Pareteum Grows FY2018 36 Month Contract Revenue Backlog to $615M

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a rapidly growing global cloud software communications platform company with a mission to connect "every person and every(thing)", today announced that it closed FY2018 with six new three-year agreements with new and existing customers, worth a total of $15 million. Combined with previously announced contracts, Pareteum's 36-month contractual revenue backlog now totals $615 million. In addition, eight agreements that were announced in November and early December have been launched into production.

The new agreements signed in December 2018 include the following:

Connectivity and mobile services for Latin-American Telecommunications Company that offers long-distance calling, internet and broadband across Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , and Peru .

, , , and . Integrated solutions for a UK Telecommunications Company that provides mobile and software solutions throughout Europe .

. Global IoT solution for an MVNO focused on improving methods to provide and track B2B and B2C connectivity.

Connectivity solutions for US based MVNE focused on flexible connectivity solutions for global travelers through pre-paid solutions.

Integrated solutions for US based Managed Service Communications and Network Solution provider.

Integrated solutions for US based PR and Marketing Firm that specializes in creating projects and solutions through Global Communications.

"Our strong position at the end of 2018 is exceeded by further strong growth into 2019 and indicates the scale of opportunities open to Pareteum. We continue to have a strong focus on sales and our service delivery as we launched eight customers in December. We have never been better positioned to empower businesses with the latest connectivity and cloud platform mobility solutions," said Rob Mumby, Chief Revenue Officer of Pareteum.

The following eight customers were launched into production in December 2018:

IoT applications host and B2B sales by a large, national MVNO based in the U.S.

Connectivity solutions for US based phone manufacturer of small phones that limit use to calls and nine speed dials.

Cloud platform solutions for US Based one-touch dialing, and international network Connectivity Company.

Voice, SMS, data and mobile service solutions for a UK-based Telecommunications Provider and Mobile Network Operator.

IoT services to support GPS tracking solutions for parents and their children with phones by US based wireless provider.

Integrated mobile solution for European Telecommunications Company that provides mobile and software solutions throughout the UK.

Smart billing solution for UK based international startup company focused on secure mobile money transactions globally; and

Connectivity solutions for US MVNO that provides high-speed Internet, mobile, streaming and broadband services.

Pareteum Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer Hal Turner commented, "As demonstrated with our new clients, Pareteum is starting 2019 stronger than ever, growing and satisfying our customers' needs, innovating at a relentless pace ahead of others. We are in the business of inspiring and growing towards the future, operating profitably, and recognizing and believing that 'we are all in sales'."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data services to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

Contractual Revenue Backlog Definition:

Contractual Revenue Backlog, or just Backlog, a Non-GAAP measure is measured on a forward looking 36-month snapshot view monthly, and, is generated by each of the Company's Managed Services, Global Software Defined Cloud, and Application Exchange & Developer's Platform customers. The Pareteum multi-year Software-as-a-Service agreements include service establishment and implementation fees, guaranteed minimum monthly recurring fees, as well as contractually scheduled subscribers, in some cases including subscriber usage, during the term of the agreement, and, their resulting monthly contractual revenue. There can be no assurances that we reach the total contract revenue backlog. Timing of revenue recognition may vary from actual results.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Ted O'Donnell

Chief Financial Officer

+1 212 984 1096

InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Stephen Hart

Hayden IR

+1 917 658 7878

Carrie Howes

Rayleigh Capital

European- Global IR

+1 416 837 0075

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

