Pareteum Launches Seven Customers into Service Production During April

Continued rapid movement of customers into production is driving a strong financial performance from Pareteum. Today's announcement follows the release of Pareteum's first quarter financial results for 2019, during which the Company generated revenue of $23 Million, a year-over-year growth rate of 460 percent.

The seven new customers now powering their commercial services with Pareteum solutions are:

An Internet of Things (IoT) service provider using the Pareteum SuperAPI to connect to the Pareteum global network to deliver IoT connectivity and management services to customers and application developers in the automotive, smart city, and systems integrator sectors.

A developer of a global blockchain-based Wi-Fi sharing community which has embedded Pareteum's global smart Wi-Fi network into its mobile app to provide access for members who have mined tokens by sharing their own Wi-Fi.

A provider of mobility services using the Pareteum cloud platform and smart network to power competitive national and international mobile services to ex-pat communities living in the Netherlands.

A mobile voice and broadband services provider to international enterprise and consumer markets using Pareteum's cloud platform, SIM solutions, and network capabilities to deliver services in the US, Australia , and New Zealand .

, and . A Pay-TV and broadband provider using the Pareteum solutions to extend its bundled offering to include mobile services.

A US Mobile Virtual Network Operator and provider of virtual PBX services using the Pareteum platform and network to power services to the B2B market.

A UK Mobile Virtual Network Operator with distribution through one of the UK's largest wholesale retailers is using the Pareteum cloud platform, network, and SuperAPI to power consumer services.

Pareteum's Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer Hal Turner commented, "We are maintaining incredible momentum in bringing our customers into commercial operation while continuing to drive new business opportunities for our software- and cloud-based solutions. I am proud of our highly skilled software engineering TEUM and I look forward to deep and fruitful strategic relationships with each of these customers and many more."

Vic Bozzo, Chief Executive Officer at Pareteum added, "At Pareteum we strive for excellence in execution and I am delighted with our continued efforts. Revenue continues to grow and that is the proof that we are succeeding at every point in our customer relationships, from sales transactions all the way through to commercial launch."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

