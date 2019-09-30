Paris Hilton Launches Her 25th Fragrance: ELECTRIFY

A milestone in the fragrance industry, ELECTRIFY was created to represent Hilton's true passion for music, dancing and living in the moment. ELECTRIFY captures the euphoria you feel as you dance the night away and lose yourself in the neon lights. It is made for the woman who isn't afraid to show her confidence, sensuality, and captivating personality.

"What I love most about being a DJ is the burst of energy I get on stage and bringing happiness to a crowd of people," says Hilton. "I wanted to capture that feeling in a scent and celebrate the confident woman who is the life of the party."

This magnetic floriental woody manages to be both flirtatious and alluring with its intoxicating blend of Scarlett Apple, Spring Peony and fresh ozonic notes balanced with subtle Turkish Rose, adding a spark of vitality to the hypnotizing aroma of ELECTRIFY.

Hilton partnered with perfumer Yves Cassar, IFF to develop ELECTRIFY. Cassar states, "This scent was crafted to make a statement - to achieve this I added a bouquet of floralcy to amplify the sensuality and contrasted that with addictive juicy notes and upbeat mix of sweet coconut-vanilla and creamy woods."

With its various olfactive levels, this unique scent settles in and vanilla absolute shines through, as the star of the party with its long-lasting velvety sweetness that leaves you wanting more.

THE PACKAGING

The translucent neon pink bottle captures the pulsating energy with its disco ball cap design that amplifies the feeling of an electrifying moment, day or night.

THE FRAGRANCE: FLORIENTAL WOODY

Top: Fresh Ozone, Scarlett Apple, Cyclamen, Mandarin Oil

Heart: Spring Peony, Turkish Rose, Magnolia, Red Poppy

Base: Vanilla Absolute, Coconut Milk, Musky Sandalwood, Patchouli Heart



AVAILABLE

Starting October 2019 in stores at Perfumania and online Perfumania.com

ABOUT THE PARIS HILTON

In 2004, Hilton launched a perfume line in conjunction with Parlux LTD. Her first fragrance, Paris Hilton for Women, became an international best-seller and was soon followed by a men's fragrance of the same name.

The success of her namesake fragrance line has led to a series of men's and women's fragrances that have been launched each year, making her brand one of the top selling celebrity fragrances. Paris Hilton has 25 perfumes in the Parlux LTD fragrance base.

Paris Hilton for Women (2004), Paris Hilton for Men (2004), Just Me by Paris Hilton for Women (2005), Just Me by Paris Hilton for Men (2005), Heiress by Paris Hilton for Women (2006), Heir by Paris Hilton for Men (2006), Can Can by Paris Hilton for Women (2007), Fairy Dust by Paris Hilton for Women (2008), Siren by Paris Hilton for Women (2009), Tease by Paris Hilton for Women (2010), Paris Hilton Passport Collection for Women: Paris Hilton in South Beach, Paris Hilton in Paris, Paris Hilton in Tokyo, Paris Hilton in St. Moritz (2011), Dazzle (2012), Can Can Burlesque (2013), With Love, Paris Hilton (2014), Paris Hilton Limited Anniversary Edition (2015), Paris Hilton Heiress Limited Edition (2015), Gold Rush Paris Hilton (2016), Gold Rush Man Paris Hilton (2017), Can Can Bling Edition (2017), Rosé Rush Paris Hilton (2017), Platinum Rush Paris Hilton (2018), Electrify by Paris Hilton (2019).

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

SOURCE Parlux LTD