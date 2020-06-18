Paris Las Vegas Now Open

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) ("Caesars", "Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") has resumed gaming and hospitality operations at Paris Las Vegas today, June 18. This follows the successful reopenings of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel, as well as the gaming floor and other amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

Paris Las Vegas marked the reopening of its doors on Las Vegas Boulevard to the public with a special French-inspired moment featuring can-can dancers, a Monsieur Loyal ringmaster, Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner and Paris Las Vegas General Manager Sherri Sosa. After the Monsieur Loyal initially welcomed guests outside with "bienvenue" and led the countdown from "trois, deux, un," Sosa pushed the button to launch blue, white and red confetti over the entrance as the resort officially reopened its doors. Additionally, first casino guest Roy Anderson ceremoniously rolled the first dice at a craps table with Selesner and Sosa cheering him on inside Paris Las Vegas.

"As customer interest in visiting Las Vegas continues to increase this summer, we are pleased to welcome guests back to Paris Las Vegas with the same spirit and sophistication they have come to enjoy at our French-inspired resort," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We are also committed to emphasizing our enhanced health and safety protocols while creating memorable experiences for all our guests."

Paris Las Vegas offers renovated guest rooms and suites, a variety of food and beverage amenities, access to the fitness center and outdoor pool, as well as slot machines and table games on the casino floor. The Company intends to comply with all reopening and operating directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and public health authorities.

The Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will also display a new, free light show in honor of the reopening of the resort, every half hour from dusk to midnight nightly through June 30.

Resort guests and visitors have access to the following amenities at Paris Las Vegas:

Food and Beverage

Gordon Ramsay Steak – Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

JJ's Boulangerie (dining room) – daily, 24 hours

La Pizza (express window) – daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Creperie – breakfast daily, 6 a.m. to noon

Café Belle Madeleine – breakfast daily, 5 a.m. to noon

– breakfast daily, Arc Bar – daily, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Le Central Bar – daily, 24 hours

Gustav's Bar – daily, 24 hours

Le Cabaret Bar – daily, 2 p.m. to close

to close Eiffel Tower Restaurant – daily, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Café Americano – daily, 6 a.m. to noon

BEER PARK – daily, 2 p.m. to close

to close HEXX Kitchen + Bar – daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mon Ami Gabi – daily, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Pool and Fitness Center

Soleil Pool – daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (hours may vary based on weather)

– daily, (hours may vary based on weather) Voie Fitness Center – daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Company previously announced that it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

The resumption of business in Las Vegas followed the opening of several regional properties in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Lake Tahoe and Laughlin, Nevada, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina. Last week, the Company also reopened additional properties in Indiana and Louisiana. Caesars will continue to open properties in line with regulatory approvals and customer demand.

Paris Las Vegas will also follow the Company's previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the Company's existing plans and practices in these areas. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

