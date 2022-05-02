Parisi Industrial Company (HK), Ltd. Launches New Website

Site outlines organization's global plastic injection molding capabilities and experience.

OCEANSIDE, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parisi Industrial Company (HK), Ltd., a plastics injection molding and design company with offices in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and Oceanside, New York, announces the launch of its robust new website at www.parisiindustrial.com.hk.

"We are excited to raise the curtain on the new site. It will give visitors a good idea of everything we can do to help them," said Frank Parisi, managing director. "Although our name is relatively new, they will see that we bring decades of experience and tremendous resources to the job."

An American-owned company, Parisi Industrial represents GoodMark, one of China's largest and finest injection molding companies. In partnership, they can provide multinational sourcing options in order to reduce the risk of supply chain interruptions and market volatility.

The new site provides information on the organization's mold design and fabrication and injection molding capabilities, and outlines its specific experience in a wide range of vertical markets. It also includes a visual tour of the company's ISO-certified facilities and company news.

Founder and managing director Frank Parisi was born into a family that manufactured plastic vending charms in the United States and China. He started Parisi Vending Co., a bulk gum, candy and toy route operations business, in 1994. In early 2019, he established Parisi Industrial Company (HK), Ltd. Spread across North America and Asia, the company has a 500-member manufacturing team. Their expertise spans product and mold design, resin selection and validation, cost analysis, assembly, decoration, regulatory compliance and more.

The new site is available at www.parisiindustrial.com.hk. The company also maintains a social media presence on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information:

Frank Parisi, managing director

516-678-3600

[email protected]

Griff Noon, sales director

609-970-6323

[email protected]

David Yu, office manager

852 96563308

[email protected]

SOURCE Parisi Industrial Company (HK), Ltd.