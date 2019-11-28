Parity Technologies Hires Zilliqa Co-Founder and CTO Yaoqi Jia as Polkadot's Launch Nears

BERLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity Technologies announced today that the co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Zilliqa protocol has joined the team as Head of Engineering for Asia.

Along with his research and development contributions to Polkadot, Yaoqi will be focusing on building the developer ecosystem around Substrate, the highly-advanced blockchain building software development kit (SDK) developed by Parity Technologies.

Fredrik Harrysson, Parity's CTO noted that Yaoqi's hire "will bolster our engineering efforts as we eye Polkadot's launch around the new year." He continued, "Yaoqi's experience working in Asia brings an important point of view to our team."

When asked his thoughts on joining Parity Technologies, Yaoqi said: "I am looking forward to what the next year and beyond holds. Polkadot represents a huge shift in the status of blockchain technology, to pursue the vision of a decentralized Web, and being able to contribute to a company like Parity is a great opportunity - I am looking forward to the challenge."

At Zilliqa, Yaoqi's responsibilities ranged from management of the sharded blockchain protocol's technical roadmap and development to adoption of their technology stack and maintaining relations with the project's community and investors.

Before co-founding and leading Zilliqa, Yaoqi got his Ph.D. from the National University of Singapore. He has proposed several technologies in his research as the building blocks for next-generation blockchain, addressing consensus and privacy issues.

Yaoqi's previous research work has been published in top international conferences, such as CCS and USENIX Security. He has received the Best Paper Award in W2SP and ICECCS. His work was acknowledged by Google and Apple and has received media coverage including Bitcoin Magazine, Dailydot, and Gizmodo. He was also selected for the "Forbes 30 Under 30" Asia Class of 2019.

About Parity Technologies

Parity Technologies is a software development company on the bleeding edge of Web3 technologies. Founded by Ethereum co-founder and CTO Dr. Gavin Wood and former Ethereum Foundation Head of Security Dr. Jutta Steiner, Parity is well known for the Parity Ethereum client, which has contributed a great deal to the success of Ethereum to date. Parity's mission is to give open-source software developers a space to build innovative new technologies that push our shared vision of a decentralised Web 3.0.

About Substrate

Substrate is the highly-advanced blockchain building software development kit (SDK) created by Parity Technologies. Substrate encapsulates all the Parity team has learned over the course of building software clients for Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Zcash in addition to numerous other private blockchains. Substrate is flexible, modular and extensible, giving developers the freedom to customize their chain for their specific use case. By using Substrate, projects can have a best-in-class tech stack that stays up to date through a cutting edge forkless upgrade mechanism. Parity Technologies is using the Substrate SDK framework to build both its Polkadot and Ethereum Shasper implementations.

About Polkadot

Polkadot is the first interoperability protocol that enables blockchain networks to work together under the protection of shared security. By parallelizing transactions, Polkadot solves major scalability issues that have thus far hampered blockchain development. Polkadot also introduces a highly advanced, open governance system that will allow the network to innovate and grow at a much more rapid pace than legacy networks. Applications from decentralized finance and energy to gaming and communications will thrive on Polkadot, forming the basis of digital jurisdictions in Web 3.0. Polkadot is the first project spearheaded by Web3 Foundation.

