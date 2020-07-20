Parity.org Launches ParityPledge in Support of People of Color

NEW YORK CITY, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parity.org is announcing a new ParityPledge® in Support of People of Color. More than 60 companies, including AmerisourceBergen, Ancestry, AthenaHealth, Atos, Best Buy, Domo, Henry Ford Health, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Overstock.com, Ralph Lauren, and SurveyMonkey have signed on as Founding Partners of the ParityPledge in Support of People of Color.

"We launched Parity.org to help drive equal representation across corporate leadership. We started by focusing on closing the gender gap, and are excited to expand our efforts as we launch the ParityPledge in Support of People of Color," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "People of color, particularly women of color, face many roadblocks and obstacles to success in business. Black, Latinx, Native Americans, and other communities are deeply impacted by the lack of equal representation in positions of leadership and authority. I hope that by bringing this pledge to the forefront, more companies will be open to changing how they recruit and hire underrepresented groups."

The ParityPledge in Support of People of Color asks companies to commit to interview at least one qualified person of color for every open leadership role, VP and higher, including the C-suite and board of directors. There are no quotas or deadlines, making the ParityPledge in Support of People of Color a powerful first step on the path to equal representation.

People of color experience more microaggressions, lower pay, discrimination, and fewer opportunities for advancement than their white counterparts, and it is clear that there is much more work to be done for racial representation.

Meanwhile, the benefits of diverse representation in leadership are well-documented, with studies showing that companies with racial and gender diversity at the top are more profitable than companies with homogeneous leadership.

Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .





Here is the full list of Founding Partners of the ParityPledge in Support of People of Color.

