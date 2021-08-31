Pariveda Solutions Has Earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda Solutions today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.

These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to building transformative and secure analytics solutions on Azure. Pariveda clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to help our customers harness the power of insight and transform their businesses in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

A Modern Data Enterprise on Azure seeks to consistently deliver value by driving decisions and action from data across the entire value chain. It aligns governance with the overall data strategy and centers around a platform that supplies value unique to your organization. This approach allows your organization to uniquely craft the way you handle data now and in the future. Pariveda is able to assess your organization's current data maturity and recommend the steps to achieve better insight and make better decisions. Explore the offering here.

"This advanced specialization places Pariveda in a unique position to help enterprise data organizations advance at an innovative pace." said Brian Erickson, Dallas Office Managing Vice President. "We are proud of how we developed the Modern Data Enterprise offering to address the key areas we see client face every day."

About Pariveda Solutions

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned, strategic services and consulting company that helps our clients diagnose and solve complex, disruptive problems — often organizational or technological. We serve clients in eleven major city locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington D.C.

Media Contact: Leslie Garza, [email protected]

SOURCE Pariveda Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parivedasolutions.com

