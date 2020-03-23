Park & Zoom Receives 3 More ZEUS 400 Electric Shuttle Buses to Service Austin-Bergstrom Airport

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park & Zoom, a parking service company with a 2,000-vehicle capacity structure on the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has just acquired another three Phoenix Motorcars all electric zero emission shuttle buses making it a total of six Zero Emission Utility Shuttles (ZEUS 400) now servicing the airport.

Park & Zoom, best known as Austin's fastest airport parking service, received the first three ZEUS 400 shuttles in early 2019. The ZEUS 400 shuttles will be added to their current fleet of ultra-super low emissions diesel and all electric shuttles. The ZEUS 400 electric shuttles were built on a Starcraft body and delivered in partnership with Creative Bus Sales, the nation's largest bus dealership.

Each ZEUS 400 shuttle has a range of up to 110 miles per charge, reduces ~60 tons of CO2 annually and meets Park & Zoom's commitment to being an environmentally friendly facility. Park & Zoom partakes in many other green initiatives including an on-site infiltration pond, vehicle charging stations for their passengers and an eco-friendly LED light system in their parking structure.

Adding three more shuttles to their ever-growing fleet will prove helpful as Austin-Bergstrom Airport just set a new annual passenger record: 17,343,729 passengers traveled through in 2019. Records show that in the last 20 years, traffic has tripled at the airport.

"Our occupancy has increased over the past few years and that trend required us to add additional shuttles to our fleet. As the Austin population has grown so has the airport and passenger traffic," said Bill Kelley, General Manager of Park & Zoom. "We appreciate the reliability of Phoenix Motorcars and are excited to add 3 more Phoenix Zeus 400 Shuttles to better serve our customers!" he continued.

Josh Selin, Vice President of Operations said, "We're honored to join Park & Zoom in the push to bringing all-electric medium duty vehicles into the Austin metro area. Their investment with the Phoenix product, and praise of the overall performance has developed a long-lasting friendship."

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com

Contact: Jo Anne Avelar, PR Executive

Phone: 909.987.0815

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Phoenix Motorcars

Related Links

phoenixmotorcars.com

