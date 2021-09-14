Park Hudson Names Erik DiGiacomo As President, Professional Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With all eyes on our continued growth, Park Hudson, one of the country's leading recruitment firms, has named 25-year industry veteran Erik DiGiacomo as President, Professional Services. Erik brings his experience in leading transformation and scaling companies to a team poised for success.

"Erik's deep background in consulting, fintech, as well as accounting and finance offers Park Hudson's clients, consultants and staff a leader that is focused on everyone's success and expanding capabilities. More importantly, Erik's authenticity and approachability make him the right person to help everyone on the team be the best version of themselves," said Co-Founder and CEO Seth Friedland.

Erik brings a wide array of experience and knowledge to Park Hudson driving strong growth and the ability to work across all business sizes and industries.

"Joining the Park Hudson team is exciting because of the amazing caliber of talent and staff. We can't ever forget that we are a people business and whether we are talking about clients, consultants or staff…they are what matters," said DiGiacomo. "I look forward to rolling up my sleeves to work with the team."

About Park Hudson

Founded in 2002, Park Hudson is now one of the country's leading recruitment firms. Specializing in information technology, accounting and financial services recruitment, Park Hudson partners with highly qualified talent and top employers to create rewarding career opportunities that result in long-term success for candidates and employers. Visit us at www.phisearch.com.

SOURCE Park Hudson

Related Links

http://www.phisearch.com

