Park National Bank Selects Predict360 Integrated Risk and Compliance Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Park National Bank, a bank with $10B in assets headquartered in Newark, Ohio, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to enhance its enterprise risk management program and streamline quarterly certifications and attestations for Sarbanes-Oxley.

The bank will deploy 360factors' Predict360 solution suite, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that vertically integrates risks and controls, regulations and requirements, KRIs with risk insights, audit and examinations, policies and procedures, and more in a unified, cloud-based system. Predict360's SaaS architecture and modern technologies deliver predictive analytics, data insights for predicting risks and streamlined compliance.

"360factors is especially thrilled to welcome Park National Bank to the 360factors family," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "Predict360 is ideal for growing financial organizations that require cost-effective, intuitive solutions that are easy to deploy and scalable."



As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Park National Bank

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $9.6 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2021). Founded in 1908, it offers a full range of financial services in Ohio, Kentucky, and the Carolinas. The bank consistently earns high marks and awards for its service, community leadership, and financial performance.

