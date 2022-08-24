Park Place Payments Receives National Women's Business Enterprise Certification

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Payments, a fintech delivering payment processing services to merchants through a nationally distributed sales force, is honored to announce its certification by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. "We are proud to count Park Place Payments as one of the 18,000 plus certified WBEs in the U.S.," said Pamela S. Williamson, Ph.D., President/CEO, Women's Business Enterprise Council - West. The WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

"Certification by the WBENC reflects Park Place's unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for women to establish lasting financial independence through our groundbreaking sales training program," said Samantha Ettus, CEO & founder of Park Place Payments. "We are deeply proud of the broader diversity reflected among our employees, account executives, merchants, and investor base. We look forward to the avenues that WBENC opens for us and are excited to partner with companies that share our commitment to diversity."

About Park Place Payments:

Park Place Payments was created to minimize the pain points businesses experience with payment processing. Park Place offers a diverse range of sophisticated countertop, mobile, virtual, and point-of-sale payment solutions, delivered with a relentless commitment to proactive customer service. With a community-driven sales force and an award-winning, in-house service team, Park Place shows businesses what it's like to have a payment processor they can count on.

For more information about Park Place Payments, visit www.parkplacepayments.com.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

