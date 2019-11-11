Park Place Payments Wins Industry Award At U.S. Bancorp Subsidiary Elavon's Annual Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Payments , the first fintech company with a leadership team and direct sales force led by women, was honored with the New MSP Highest Producer Award at Elavon's 2019 Merchant Services Provider (MSP) Conference. The company was recognized for the highest number of merchant account activations in its region during a gala event at the annual Elavon awards, held at the Ritz Carlton in New Orleans.

"In a short period of time, we have gained strong traction and established ourselves as an industry innovator," said Samantha Ettus, founder and chief executive officer, Park Place Payments. "This award underscores Park Place Payment's rapid growth and laser focused mission to transform the lives of women across the U.S., while improving a payment processing industry that is ripe for transformation."

The company has put the payments processing sector on notice, generating widespread growth among small to mid-sized businesses nationwide. Park Place Payments features next gen technology, exceptional customer service, clear, transparent pricing, and has mobilized a workforce of women.

Park Place Payments was founded by Samantha Ettus, a seasoned entrepreneur and national bestselling author, after recognizing that more than 50 percent of women who take time off of work to raise kids are unable to re-enter the workforce, and that many women who continue working are not offered the flexibility in a corporate job that they need. Park Place Payments provides a new career track for these women empowering them with a meaningful, recurring revenue opportunity as part of its Account Executive team.

Consistently rated a top global payment provider, Elavon, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, processes more than three billion transactions annually around the world.

