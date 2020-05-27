Park Place Technologies Expands Executive Team with New CFO and Chief Revenue Officer

As CFO, Gehrlein will oversee Park Place's overall financial strategy, including reporting, capital allocation, and treasury. He will join a leadership team engaged in further strengthening the company's internal and customer-facing capabilities. Gehrlein brings nearly 30 years of experience to Park Place Technologies, most recently serving as CFO of Valtris Specialty Chemicals in Independence, Ohio. At Valtris, Gehrlein led a team through financial planning and analysis, credit market activities, private equity sponsorship, board relations, and mergers and acquisition diligence and integration. His previous roles include more than a decade as CFO for ERICO International Corporation, in Solon, Ohio, and Controller for Chart Industries, Inc., formerly headquartered in Garfield Heights, Ohio.

Gehrlein inherits the role from Tony Tricarichi, who is retiring after serving Park Place as CFO since 2017.

"I am excited to join the Park Place team and guide the company's remarkable organic and acquisition-driven financial growth," Gehrlein said. "Park Place Technologies has maintained a sterling financial record and it will be a great opportunity to help protect the company's immediate and long-term interests."

"Andy has overseen some challenging and highly successful financial growth opportunities," said Chris Adams, President & Chief Executive Officer, Park Place Technologies. "He will help drive our high-performance culture with our private equity investors and guide Park Place's finances through rapid global expansion. We are incredibly pleased to have Andy join the Park Place team."

Michael Vedda

As CRO, Vedda will drive revenue globally for Park Place Technologies across all strategic business units, including ParkView™ and Entuity. In this role, he will be responsible for:

Global revenue growth, overseeing organic sales and acquisitions

Global sales leadership, leading a team of established sales veterans

Global sales recruitment, guiding retention, training, and development

Well-suited to help drive the company's ambitious growth plans, Vedda brings nearly 25 years of professional experience to Park Place Technologies, most recently serving as Dell EMC Vice President of Sales for the Americas, Data Protections Solutions. In more than 15 years at Dell, his roles included leading a specialty business overseeing sales strategy, sales operations, demand and revenue generation, and profitability. Vedda also served in several sales leadership roles across Asia and Europe during nearly a decade at Parametric Technology Corp. He began his career after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University in 1991.

"The chance to work with this world class leadership team while driving strategic planning, revenue growth, profitability, and corporate culture globally makes Park Place a perfect fit," Vedda said. "I am excited to contribute to a dynamic Cleveland-based leadership team that is experiencing unprecedented global growth. It's an exciting time to join Park Place, a true market leader, as they expand their maintenance services to incorporate Discovery, Monitoring, Support, and Optimization. As organizations continue to focus on digital transformation, they will lean into strategic partners that can help IT drive value back into their business. Our services and software solutions are uniquely positioned to do just that."

"Michael has a proven track record, consistently exceeding quotas and building highly successful and loyal international teams," said Chris Adams, President & Chief Executive Officer, Park Place Technologies. "Michael's on-the-ground experience living in Asia and Europe, along with nearly 25 years of sales leadership experience, are going to greatly enhance our industry-leading sales team and the positive momentum we're achieving in the market."

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments for more than 17,000 customers worldwide. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ hosted services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center. We maximize Uptime, improve operational speed, eliminate IT chaos, and boost return on investment – ultimately accelerating digital transformation.

We do it through a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure created by Park Place Technologies.

Park Place Technologies also provides exceptional global service for data center storage, server and network hardware for all tier one OEM equipment. Park Place supports 58,000+ data centers in 150+ countries. Our worldwide network of 404,000 parts stored regionally, locally and on-site allows for fast parts distribution and service to help drive Uptime.

For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

