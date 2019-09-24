Park Square Financial Group, $200MM Firm, Leaves FSC and Joins $1.3B Csenge Advisory Group

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Square Financial Group (Park Square), a wealth management firm, has joined Csenge Advisory Group (CAG). Park Square made the move from FSC to CAG after finding true synergy and shared values with John Csenge, Founder and Managing Partner of Csenge Advisory Group.

Park Square brings $200MM in assets under management, and was with FSC for 13 years, when they made the strategic decision CAG was a better fit for the future of their firm and their clients. "When we sat down to discuss the future of our firm and what we wanted to achieve for our clients and ourselves, it made sense to explore Csenge. John is a true champion of the financial advisor, he understands the challenges advisors face, the realities of the industry, and what it takes to keep clients the top priority," said Don Ruffin, Partner at Park Square.

Scott Swiney, another Partner at Park Square, said, "When you look at where the industry was, where it is, and where the industry is going, it makes sense to partner with someone who you trust. The attention Csenge puts on technology and economies of scale is important."

"We are pleased to have Park Square as a part of our growing OSJ. Park Square is a firm that believes, like us, that clients are our top priority, and as their needs change, we need to continually find new ways to better serve them," said Csenge.

"Firms like Park Square reinforce why we built Csenge Advisory Group; they want to focus on their clients. We bring the expertise to allow them to do that, most notably, by providing the client unbiased and product agnostic options in the asset management department," said Eric Caisse, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Csenge Advisory Group.

CAG is no stranger to firms joining their OSJ and RIA. They currently have $1.3B in assets under advisement, with another billion in the pipeline with pending acquisitions. The majority of advisors joining are drawn to CAG's unique approach to asset management and their partnership with Lion Street Financial (LSF).

CAG's partnership with Lion Street Financial began in 2018, after being with FSC for 20 years. Like CAG, LSF has a client first approach and aims to enhance the client experience. LSF is a producer owned firm.

About Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group was founded in 1999 by John Csenge with a unique vision in mind: to take financial planning and investment management to a higher standard of excellence. As an independent firm, the company is dedicated to providing truly objective advice to their clients. The company prides itself on fostering relationships based on trust, unparalleled service and integrity. Through its team's commitment to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards, they can provide clients with independent advice tailored to their clients' needs. For more information about the company, call 888-500-2050 or visit the website at https://www.csenge.com/ .

About Park Square Financial

Park Square Financial was founded in 2009. They built their firm on the foundation of listening to their clients. Their success is driven by thoroughly understanding client needs, concerns, and goals. They focus on providing comprehensive, multi-dimensional strategies for their clients' financial needs.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC., (LSF) member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Csenge Advisory Group, a Registered Investment Advisor. Csenge Advisory Group and LSF are not affiliated.

