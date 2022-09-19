Park Systems Announces Park SmartAnalysis™ Next-generation Image Analytics Software for Atomic Force Microscopy

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, world-leading manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes announces Park SmartAnalysis, a next-gen image processing and data analysis software is now available for all Park AFM's featuring advanced image processing capabilities.

SmartAnalysis provides various tools to analyze, measure, and perform statistics from the AFM image and data, that speeds the analytics process including EZ Flatten which provides multiple output images using a deep learning system that eliminates artifacts.

"Using SmartAnalysis in tandem with Park AFM combines the strength of Park's superior hardware technology with the software platform designed to enhance user experience and drive success in the publishing process of data reporting," states Arthur Choi, VP of SW R&D center at Park Systems.

The advanced Imaging features of SmartAnalysis includes:

Precise image analysis via multi-layer and line function

Effortless image processing with EZ Flatten producing optimal images

High-quality 2D, 3D images, histogram, and region statistics analysis

Image export and publishing without degrading the image resolution

Park Systems offers a complete line of AFM systems with advanced imaging modes that meet the application requirements of technology researchers. Park's products address the most pressing issues in materials science, EV electronics, failure analysis including advanced defect inspection methods, chemical/mechanical analysis, and 2D materials.

For more information on how industry's leading experts are using Park AFM, join us at one of NanoScientific Symposium Global 2022 Events.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the semiconductor and data storage industries, chemistry, materials, physics, and life sciences. Our mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's top 20 largest semiconductor companies and leading research universities and government labs in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara (USA), Mannheim (Germany), Zhubei City (Taiwan), Beijing (China), Tokyo (Japan), Mexico City (Mexico), and Singapore. To learn more about Park Systems, please visit at www.parksystems.com

